‘I Want a Dog for Christmas, Charlie Brown’: How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

Christmas time is here, with all its happiness and cheer, which means we still have another Peanuts special left for ABC to air. On Sunday night, the network will air the 2003 classic I Want A Dog For Christmas, Charlie Brown at 8 p.m. ET. The special centers on Rerun van Pelt, the younger bother of Lucy and Linus.

If you are not near a television tonight, but still hope to see the special, ABC does have a live stream available at ABC.com for those with cable or satellite subscriptions. Unfortunately, this feature is only available in limited markets. According to the ABC website, the live stream is available for TV subscribers in Chicago, Fresno, Houston, Los Angeles, New York City, Philadelphia, Raleigh-Durham and San Francisco. DirecTV customers in Albuquerque, Boston, Ft. Smith/Fayetteville, Jackson (Mississippi), Kansas City, Milwaukee, Monterey-Salinas, Oklahoma City, Omaha, Pittsburgh, Portland-Auburn (Maine), Savannah and West Palm Beach can also watch the live stream.

Many local ABC affiliates are also available on Internet TV services like Fubo, Sling, AT&T NOW, Hulu Plus Live TV and YouTube TV. These services all include limited-time free trials before you are charged.

I Want A Dog For Christmas, Charlie Brown is among the last new Peanuts specials created for ABC. In the episode, Rerun is disappointed that Snoopy cannot spend the entire holiday season with him since he has plans to spend the time with Charlie Brown. Snoopy invites his cousin Spike to visit from the desert to give Rerun some holiday cheer. However, things do not go as hoped.

The special is based on the Charles M. Schulz comic strips, was directed by Bill Melendez and Larry Leichliter and executive produced by Lee Mendelson. The voice cast includes Jimmy Bennett as Rerun, Adam Taylor Gordon as Charlie Brown, Ashley Rose Orr as Lucy, Corey Padnos as Linus, Hannah Leigh Dworkin as Sally, Nick Price as Schroeder, Jake Miner as Pig Pen/Franklin, Kaitlyn Maggio as the little girl and Melendez as Snoopy.

I Want a Dog For Christmas, Charlie Brown follows in the footsteps of A Charlie Brown Christmas, the 1965 classic that started the Peanuts TV specials. This year, ABC aired A Charlie Brown Christmas back on Dec. 17.

On Thursday, Dec. 26, ABC will air Happy New Year, Charlie Brown, which originally aired in 1986, at 8 p.m. ET.

ABC has several other Christmas specials planned for the rest of the week. On Monday, ABC will air Same Time, Next Christmas, an original movie starring Lea Michele. On Tuesday, the classic Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town will air as a lead-in to CMA Country Christmas. On Christmas Day, ABC will air the Los Angeles Clippers vs. Los Angeles Lakers game, starting at 8 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: © 2003 United Feature Syndicate Inc./ABC