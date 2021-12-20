‘I May Destroy You’ Star Aml Ameen Would ‘Love’ to Work With Michaela Coel Again (Exclusive)

Aml Ameen is enjoying the reaction to his new holiday romantic comedy Boxing Day. It’s getting rave reviews from viewers. It’s not the first project he’s starred in to receive amazing receptions. Ameen starred alongside Michaela Coel in the critically acclaimed drama series I May Destroy You as Simon. As he told PopCulture recently, he wouldn’t hesitate to work with Coel again. “Yeah, I’d love to collaborate with Michaela. She’s got a lot of specificity about her and a lot of genius. I get along with her really well. We had a lot of banter and fun on the show, and as we can see, it’s really impacted the world,” he exclusively told us in a recent interview.

The fellow British creative is basking in the success of his new Amazon Prime film Boxing Day, which is the first Black British romantic comedy. Ameel says that Coel set the standard and he’s simply following and trying to carve out his own path.

“Her show and was kind of the precursor to all the different things that happened in Boxing Day where you have a film that’s a rom-com about Black British people in their everyday lives,” he said. “And obviously, her show took on a more serious subject matter. But one of the things I love about it also is that it’s about Black British people in their everyday lives, which we just have never really seen internationally before.”

It’s one of the projects he’s most beloved for. He’s careful with the roles he chooses, having previously starred in films like Beyond the Lights and Lee Daniels’ The Butler. The theme of his roles is that he plays characters with depth.

“I am specific, and I’ve become more specific with age,” he said about the roles he portrays. “I was told very early on in the business that your foot, your yes’s and your no’s are the most important you can do as an actor. It’s kind of the only control you have as an actor – what you say yes and what you say no to. So throughout my career, I’ve wanted to tell the spectrum of the human experience.”