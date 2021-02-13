✖

Two of HBO's biggest hits of 2020, I May Destroy You and We Are Who We Are, will not return for second seasons. Casey Bloys, HBO and HBO Max's Chief Content Officer, confirmed this update in a Wednesday interview with The Hollywood Reporter. This news is not totally surprising pair of shows were seen as limited series. However, some hoped HBO and the shows' respective creators would do what they previously did with Big Little Lies, expanding a miniseries into another season.

Bloys broke the news while also being asked about Watchmen, the massive 2019 series that some hoped would expand into HBO's next great running show. With Watchmen — a sequel to Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons' 1986 comic series of the same name — creator Damon Lindelof did not have more story to tell. That also seems to be why I May Destroy You and We Are Who We Are are wrapping. We Are Who We Are creator Luca Guadagnino has moved on to projects including Bones & All, a cannibalism-centric movie starring Timothée Chalamet and Taylor Russell. I May Destroy You creator, writer, co-director and star Michaela Coel has not revealed her next project, but, as with her previous, two-season show Chewing Gum (now streaming on HBO Max), she is not afraid to call it a day and find her next story.

"Luca Guadagnino is off doing other projects, so I don't know. There are no plans at the moment for Season 2," Bloys told THR. "There's no update on Watchmen. And on I May Destroy You, Michaela Coel is thinking about what she wants to do next. I don't think there's going to be another I May Destroy You, there's no Season 2 coming. But she's thinking about what she wants to do next and hopefully we'll be lucky enough to be partner with her again."

We Are Who We Are premiered on HBO in September 2020 (and on Sky Atlantic in October) and follows two teens (Jack Dylan Grazer and Jordan Kristine Seamón) coming of age on a U.S. military base in Italy. Chloë Sevigny, Alice Braga and Scott Mescudi (also known as Kid Cudi) also star. I May Destroy You premiered in June 2020 on both HBO and BBC One. It follows a young writer (Coel) who blacks out amid a night out with friends. What happens to her during her missing hours completely alters all aspects of her life going forward. Weruche Opia and Paapa Essiedu co-star.

While all of these shows are completed, fans can still watch them in full. I May Destroy You, We Are Who We Are and Watchmen are all streaming via HBO apps, including HBO Max. For any further news on these shows or their creators' next endeavors, stay tuned to PopCulture.com.