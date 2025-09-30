Hulu Cancels Series Starring ‘Modern Family’ Alum

Hulu has canceled the comedy series Mid-Century Modern after just one season.

The series, created by Will & Grace‘s Max Mutchnick and David Kohan, starred Modern Family alum Nathan Lane, White Collar‘s Matt Bomer and Broadway star Nathan Lee Graham as three gay best friends “of a certain age” who decide to move in together in a house in Palm Springs following an unexpected death.

Mutchnick announced the news of Mid-Century Modern‘s cancellation on Monday, writing on Instagram, “Ten great episodes … Not enough. But we loved making every single one of them. We’re gonna miss our very special show. Thanks to everyone who watched.”

Hulu released Mid-Century Modern in a single drop back in late March, but despite positive reviews from critics, the show didn’t enter the Disney-owned streamer’s Top 10 list.

Mid-Century Modern would go on to earn four Emmy nominations for director James Burrows, production design, sound mixing for a half-hour series and picture editing for a multicamera comedy.

The series also featured Linda Lavin’s final role before the legendary actress died in December after being diagnosed with lung cancer. Lavin, who played the mother of Lane’s character, filmed the series up until her death, which was addressed on the episode “Here’s to You, Mrs. Schneiderman.”

“It was a directive actually from Linda,” Kohan told TV Insider in March. “When she was diagnosed with [lung cancer], she was like, ‘I don’t know how I’m going to respond to this, but whatever it is, write it into the character.’”

“Only David, Nathan [Lane], and I knew kind of what was going on, and she was very clear to the three of us that she wanted us to tell the truth,” Mutchnick added. “And certainly she had no idea that it was going to go to the place that it went to. But she had talked about it with us and her husband, Steve Bakunas, so when it happened, that gave us the go-ahead and the comfort and the freedom as writers to sit down with Steve and say, ‘Hey, we’d like to actually write the last day the way that it happened and make that our story.’ And without skipping a beat, Steve said, ‘Of course that’s what you have to do, because that’s what Linda would want you to do.’”

Fans of Mid-Century Modern were devastated by the cancellation news, commenting on Mutchnik’s announcement, “How was this not renewed?? It was fabulous. Sweet, loving, hilarious, and smart! Oh wait that’s why.” Another fan complained, “We constantly see them renewing all kinds of crap, but they can’t renew a show that was truly good and innovative among so many things repeated on TV.”

Looking on the bright side, a different Instagram user wrote, “You made a very funny and touching show with an exceptional cast that lasted longer than two feature films. That’s a lot — even if it’s not enough.”