‘How to Get Away With Murder’ Promotes Amirah Vann to Series Regular for Season 5

Fan-favorite lawyer Tegan Price will be sticking around ABC‘s How to Get Away With Murder.

The Viola Davis-led drama series announced recurring guest star Amirah Vann has been promoted to series regular for the upcoming fifth season of the series, produced by Shonda Rhimes’ Shondaland.

Vann plays Tegan, an attorney working with Caplan & Gold. As first reported by Deadline, she was introduced in Episode 3 and appeared in 10 of the 15 episodes from the thriller’s fourth season, including the finale. During the episode, Tegan was revealed as a whistleblower to the FBI.

As is usual with Shondaland casting news, no details about Tegan’s storyline in season 5 have been revealed beyond the fact that her presence will present complications in the lives of the show’s core characters.

The actress most recently appeared in a major recurring role in USA Network’s Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G. and played a lead in the ABC drama pilot The Finest. She also co-starred as Ernestine on WGN America’s Underground. Vann is repped by Jeremy Katz at The Katz Company and CESD.

Vann is the second new series regular cast addition for HTGAWM next season, joining Rome Flynn, who was added to the cast after making a quick guest appearance in the season 4 finale as a new student and “someone’s son.”

“I’m so excited to join the HTGAWM family as a series regular,” Vann told the outlet. “Working with this incredible cast and crew has been amazing and I’m thrilled to see how Tegan is going to shake things up this season.”

When we last saw Annalise Keating and Co., they were in an sort-of uplifting place after Laurel had gotten custody of her son Christopher, Annalise had won her Supreme Court case and Connor had reapplied to Middleton to continue studying law.

The series also introduced a last-minute mystery when when a student named Gabriel Maddox (Flynn) arrived at the university, who is apparently the son of another Murder character.

The show also received buzz last week after lead Davis received an Emmy nomination of her portrayal of Annalise Keating, as she has in the Lead Actress category since the first season of the series. This year, however, she was nominated in the Guest Actress in a Drama category for her performance during the HTGAWM/Scandal crossover episode, which aired in March.

Vann and Flynn join the cast including Davis, Billy Brown, Jack Falahee, Aja Naomi King, Matt McGorry, Conrad Ricamora, Karla Souza, Charlie Webber and Liza Weil. The series is created and executive produced by Pete Nowalk, who also serves as shortener.

HTGAWM will return Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET this fall on ABC.