How to Watch the Ball Drop in Time’s Square on New Year’s Eve

Watching the ball drop in Time’s Square is one of the most long-held New Year’s Eve traditions, and even if you can’t be there in-person there are a number of ways to watch.

TV watchers can join in the celebration by tuning in to Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest, which airs on ABC beginning at 8 p.m. ET. This year, the event will be co-hosted by Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg.

NBC’s New Year’s Eve will air on the peacock station, hosted in New York City by Carson Daly, along with appearances by Chrissy Teigen and Saturday Night Live cast member Leslie Jones.

The event will also feature Keith Urban, who will appear from the Bicentennial State Park in Nashville, Tennessee while performing at the Jack Daniel’s Music City Midnight: New Year’s Eve celebration. NBC’s New Year’ Eve will not begin airing until 10 p.m. ET.

Rehearsing for #NashvilleNYE TOMORROW night! ✨ Come ring in 2019 with us at a FREE show in Downtown Nashville – we can’t wait to see you all there! 🎸 @visitmusiccity pic.twitter.com/fwl8iQpKVs — Keith Urban (@KeithUrban) December 30, 2018

CNN will air New Year’s Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen, marking the second year in a row the two TV personalities have appeared on the event together. It will begin at 8 p.m. ET.

Not be left out, Fox will also be airing a New Year’s Eve event, with Fox’s New Year Eve With Steve Harvey: Live From Times Square airing at 8 p.m. ET. Host by Harvey, this celebration will be co-hosted by Maria Menounos, and will feature performances from Robin Thicke, Sting, Florence + the Machine and Jason Aldean.

Fox’s event will take a break from 10 p.m. ET until 11 p.m. ET, but will resume for the ball-drop festivities.

I’m thinking BIGGER & BETTER for this year’s @NYEonFOX 🤣😂🤣 You don’t want to miss it —Monday at 8/7c New Year’s Eve on FOX #NYEOnFox pic.twitter.com/LGpOm7gKSX — Steve Harvey (@IAmSteveHarvey) December 31, 2018

For anyone who prefers streaming to TV, Hulu will also be offering Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest, as well as NBC‘s New Year’ Eve, for subscribers of the Live TV package.

CBS News’ streaming network, CBSN, will also be offering New Years-themed programming, by recounting a umber of the biggest news stories of the year starting at 11 p.m. ET, and then switching to a live feed of Times Square in New York City for the ball-drop at midnight.

Check your local TV listings for when all the big New Year’s Eve events begin in your area!