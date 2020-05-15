'How to Get Away With Murder' Star Viola Davis Gushes Over 'Beautiful Co-Stars' Ahead of Series Finale

Viola Davis said goodbye to her How to Get Away With Murder co-stars in the sweetest way ahead of the series finale. The 54-year-old star shared four group photos of her castmates at various show-related events. "Look at my beautiful co-stars! In every way!! Love, love, love them ALL!!!!" she captioned the photos, adding a few heart emojis.

The post made How to Get Away With Murder fans emotional, as it came on the night of the show's series finale. Davis and her co-stars also shared messages of thanks to fans on Thursday, letting them know how much they appreciate the support of their show over the last six season. In a video published by PEOPLE, the cast sent thank-you messages to viewers ahead of the finale.

"Thank you for bringing yourself into it and opening yourself up for 42 minutes and inviting us into your lives because it's been a hell of a ride," Davis, who stars as lawyer and former professor Annalise Keating, says in the video. Alfred Enoch, who played law student Wes Gibbons, jokingly apologized to fans for all the plot twists. "I'm sorry," he said. "It must have been an exasperating experience watching the show with all the cliffhangers and the twists and turns. I say I'm sorry, it's not my fault. I haven't written it, so don't get cross with me actually."

Tom Verica claimed he had "people coming up to me in airports cursing me out" because of this turn as Annalise's late husband Sam. Jack Falahee, who played Connor Walsh, admits he started joining in on the show's online following. "I have recently started posting on the How to Get Away with Murder subreddit, but no one knows it's me," he said. "And like, the community on Reddit and the internet in general is just like so strong and supportive. So thank you, it really means a lot."

Davis said she "thought I was ready" to part with the series, but it "creeps up" on you. "It is just saying goodbye to a show that has really changed my career and I think in a huge way it shifted the face of television," the Emmy-winner said. "It's been bittersweet. It's like saying goodbye to a family member."

The How to Get Away With Murder series finale aired Thursday night on ABC.