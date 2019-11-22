‘How to Get Away With Murder’ Season 6 Fall Finale Asher Twist Revealed

How to Get Away With Murder just dropped like 20 bombs on viewers before going on an extended hiatus! The ABC thriller series’ fall finale Thursday revealed a massive twist related to Asher (Matt McGorry), leading to a big death reveal, and a possible return from the dead.

The fall finale caught viewers up to the mysterious death that landed Michaela (Aja Naomi King) and Connor (Jack Fallahee) in jail. While the show seemed to have hinted it was related to the alluded death of Annalise Keating (Viola Davis), it turned out to be another member of the group who lost their life at the end of the episode.

Ahead of the night of their graduation, Michaela, Connor, Oliver (Conrad Ricamora) and Asher celebrated by taking drugs. Their partying could not come at the worse time, however, as Annalise and the rest saw on the nightly news that the Operation Bonfire investigation is working with a confidential informant to finally uncover the truth about Sam’s (Tom Verica) death and all of their other secrets.

The students struggled with trying to figure out which one of them is talking to the police. They are further surprised when Michaela gets a call from the missing Laurel (Karla Souza). She swears she is not the mole, and reveals that Tegan (Amirah Vann) was the one who helped her and baby Christopher escape the night she disappeared.

Annalise has a big confrontation with Nate (Billy Brown) about her lies starting to crumble, and that leads her to make the decision to leave town. We see how she calls a mysterious number to flee on a new identity. However, when she is in the car on the way to her escape plan she asks the driver to turn around. We don’t find out what she did, as the next we see Annalise she is on a small plane leaving the city, as Michaela and Connor are getting arrested.

After running into different scenarios,Michaela finally realizes it was Asher who turned on them. He reveals his family forced him to become the mole, and that he has not given anything to the FBI abut his friends. They just want to take down Annalise. Oliver reacts to the betrayal by hitting Asher in the head with a fireplace poker, though he wakes and seems to be fine.

While Michaela and Connor figure out what to do next, they ask Oliver to watch Asher and make sure he’s O.K. In a moment of distraction, however, Asher leaves and goes to Bonnie (Liza Weil). At the same time, Frank (Charlie Webber) is having a confrontation with Gabriel (Rome Flynn) and threatens to kill him. Though he stops when Bonnie asks him to come to her house and help her.

The end of the episode sees as Annalise flies away from the drama, as Michaela and Connor are being arrested for a murder. It is then revealed that Asher was found dead after being hit multiple times — possibly by the same fireplace poker — outside of Gabriel’s apartment, and his former girlfriend and best friend are the main suspects in the killing.

The show then flashes forward once again to Annalise Keating’s funeral, suggesting she might still die by the series finale. After the speaker finishes her eulogy, she starts to invite someone very special to the professor and the show delivers its biggest shocker yet. Wes Gibbins (Alfred Enoch) is spotted in the crowd coming up to the stage.

What the heck is going on? How to Get Away With Murder will return with its final six episodes Thursday, April 2 at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.