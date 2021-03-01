How the Stars Are Getting Ready for the Golden Globes 2021

Even though the COVID-19 pandemic continues to pose a great problem for the country, the Golden Globes will still go on as planned. The event will feature stars from all of your favorite shows and movies and will be hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler. Considering that they will be doing things a bit differently this year due to the pandemic, how are celebrities preparing for the big day?

This year's Golden Globes will mark the fourth time that Fey and Poehler are hosting the event together. They previously hosted in 2013, 2014, and 2015. However, they will be getting ready for this year's ceremony in a markedly different way. According to the New York Post, Fey and Poehler will be hosting the Golden Globes in two different time zones. Fey will be hosting from Rockefeller Center's Rainbow Room in New York City while Poehler will host from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, which is where the ceremony is traditionally held.

As a result of this year's untraditional ceremony, celebrities are preparing for the event in a number of different ways. Scroll through to see how your favorite celebrities are preparing for the Golden Globes.