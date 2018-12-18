How ‘SNL’ Cast Members and Lorne Michaels Reacted to Pete Davidson’s Concerning Message

After Saturday Night Live chief Lorne Michaels cut Pete Davidson‘s characters from this weekend’s episode following his concerning Instagram message, Michaels reportedly pledged to get the 25-year-old all the help he needs.

“The decision was taken to give Pete a break on Saturday night – his sketches were dropped before the early evening rehearsals,” a source told Page Six Monday. “Lorne has pledged to help all he can, including sending Pete to get help. Everyone on the cast is hugely protective of him and were obviously upset — particularly Colin Jost and Michael Che on Weekend Update.”

Davidson will be back on the show when it returns next year and there has not been talk about him taking a leave of absence, Page Six‘s sources said.

On Saturday morning, Davidson sparked concern among his co-stars, celebrity friends and fans by posting a disturbing message on his Instagram page.

“I really don’t want to be on this Earth anymore,” Davidson wrote in a now-deleted message. “I’m doing my best to stay here for you, but I actually don’t know how much longer I can last. All I’ve ever tried to do was help people. Just remember I told you so.”

Less than an hour after he posted the message, Davidson deleted his entire Instagram page. It was up long enough for everyone to notice, and the New York Police Department was sent to do a welfare check. Before SNL started, NBC confirmed Davidson was at Rockefeller Plaza for the show.

Before the broadcast began, Michaels cut Davidson out of all the live sketches after he reportedly missed the dress rehearsal. He only briefly appeared in a pre-taped sketch about the Oscars and his only live appearance came when he introduced Miley Cyrus’ performance of “Happy Xmas (War Is Over).”

Davidson also left the taping before the cast and crew said goodbye to the audience at the end of the show to meet with his friend, rapper Machine Gun Kelly, outside 30 Rock. Ariana Grande, whom Davidson was engaged to until October, was also at NBC but TMZ reports that he asked security to keep her from visiting the SNL set.

Davidson has been open about his mental health struggles for years. He also deals with Crohn’s disease, a chronic inflammatory bowel disease. In a Dec. 3 post, he called out bullies online and said he would not “kill himself.”

“I’ve kept my mouth shut. Never mentioned any names, never said a word about anyone or anything. I’m trying to understand how when something happens to a guy the whole entire world just trashes him without any facts or frame of reference. Especially in today’s climate where everyone loves to be offended and upset it truly is mind boggling,” Davidson wrote on Instagram. “I’ve been getting online bullied and in public by people for 9 months. I’ve spoken about BPD [voredline personality disorder] and being suicidal publicly only in the hopes that it will help bring awareness and help kids like myself who don’t want to be on this earth.”

He concluded, “I just want you guys to know. No matter how hard the internet or anyone tries to make me kill myself. I won’t. I’m upset I even have to say this. To all those holding me down and seeing this for what it is – I see you and I love you.”

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Photo credit: NBC