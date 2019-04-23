How ‘Chicago’ Shows Might Say Goodbye to Jon Seda, Colin Donnell and Norma Kuhling

NBC’s One Chicago universe will be losing three fan-favorite characters at the end of the shows’ current seasons, and fans are curious to see how their storylines will wrap up.

Chicago Med and Chicago P.D. fans were shocked Friday when news broke they would have to say goodbye to Dr. Connor Rhodes (Colin Donnell), Dr. Ava Bekker (Norma Kuhling) and Detective Antonio Dawson (Jon Seda) as they will be leaving the medical drama and police procedural dramas, respectively.

While there are still a few episodes before the One Chicago shows leave for the summer, here are our guesses for what will take the three characters out of Chicago:

Mayo Clinic is Back on

Dr. Connor Rhodes has been a key member of the Chicago Med family since episode one, but this is not the first time the character has faced a possible exit from the series.

At the end of Season 3, Connor came very close to packing his bags and heading to Minnesota, after accepting a promising career opportunity in the Mayo Clinic. However, plans changed after he became the head of a new program linked to the hospital’s new hybrid OR that led to him staying in Chicago.

With the hybrid OR now operating without hitch, could Mayo reach out and beg Connor to take their offer this time around? Or could a new opportunity take the doctor to an even more promising opportunity?

Happily Ever After

This season of Chicago Med also brought Robin Charles (Mekia Cox) — a former love interest of Connor’s — back to Chicago, as she stands by her mother’s side through her cancer treatment.

Robin had previously left the city to be with her mother run Minneapolis. Given the proximity to the Mayo Clinic, could Robin, her mother and Connor head back there together at the end of the season? Could her mother’s cancer be fully gone by then?

A Different Happy Ending

The beginning of the season saw Connor getting close to Dr. Ava Bekker and the pair established a romantic, and professional relationship. Things went south after Connor found out Ava slept with his father to secure the funding for the hybrid OR project that ultimately got him to stay in Chicago.

While their interactions have been icy since then, could the last few episodes of the season lead to a reconciliation? Could Ava and Connor leave Chicago together for a new adventure?

Ungraceful Exit

Ava Bekker’s storyline has always been tied to Connor Rhodes’ so it makes sense for Kuhling to leave the show at the same time as Donnell.

The doctor raised eyebrows with her choice to get in bed with Connor’s father in order to get him to stay in Chicago, and the wound of her betrayal might be too deep for it be redeemed before season’s end. Could we see Ava exit the show quietly without much fuss?

Tragedy Strikes?

Chicago Med is used to dealing with dangerous situations on a weekly basis, but would the show opt to kill Ava Bekker rather than give her a proper ending?

The character is known to make reckless choices for her patients, so maybe she gets in the middle of a dangerous situation that costs her her life. Is that the only way for her to make up for actions earlier this season?

A New Opportunity

Regardless of the mistakes she has made on her personal life, Ava Bekker is a talented surgeon with a lot of promise.

As much as Connor could chase anew opportunity at another hospital, so could she, making the choice to leave Chicago in order to find a new way to help patients outside of the One Chicago universe.

Getting the Help He Needs

No character has done more for the One Chicago universe than Jon Seda’s Antonio Dawson, and now that the character is leaving Chicago P.D., fans have high expectations for his exit.

Antonio has had a rough year on the police drama, largely linked to his addiction to prescription pills. While he went cold turkey and took some time to compose himself after the tense kidnapping of his daughter earlier this season, could he need more time to recover?

Maybe the Detective will head to a recovery center and manage his addiction problems once and for all, before jetting off into his next adventure. Possibly joining his sister Gabby (Monica Raymund) with relief efforts in Puerto Rico?

Prison Time

Chicago P.D. producers have previously teased that while the Intelligence Unit got away with the lie that Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) was the one to kill the man in the building accident, instead of Antonio, the lie might come back to haunt them before the end of the season.

Could the series find Antonio going to prison for his crimes, or will the unit manage to get away with it once again?

Final Sacrifice?

Antonio is one of the squad’s most heroic members, never afraid to put himself in danger in order to find justice. While the thought of P.D. killing off Antonio sounds too painful to even think about, maybe the show will give the iconic character a tragic hero exit we will never forget.

What do you think will happen to the three major characters? The One Chicago shows air Wednesdays starting with Chicago Med at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.