How ‘BH90210’ Honored Luke Perry in Series Premiere

BH90210 quietly paid tribute to the original series’ late cast member, Luke Perry, during the show’s first episode. While the actor was not supposed to star alongside Gabrielle Carteris, Ian Ziering, Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth, Brian Austin Green, Shannen Doherty and Tori Spelling due to his starring role on Riverdale, there were talks of him making guest appearances during the six-episode series.

After his death in March after suffering a stroke, the show promised it would pay tribute to the original series’ fallen star.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Spoilers ahead for BH90210 Series Premiere, “The Reunion.”

The first episode of the “reboot” series introduced viewers to fictionalized versions of Beverly Hills, 90210 cast members reuniting for the 30th anniversary celebration of the series. Each of the show’s stars seems to be going through their own set of obstacles ahead of their reunion, which leads to some drama (and laughs) at the Vegas celebration.

The show paid tribute to Perry on two occasions during the episode. After the group rushed out of the hotel after Tori stole one of Donna’s classic looks and got on Brian’s private jet, the crew reminisced about the good old days.

In the heartwarming scene, the cast reflects about how nice it feels it for the gang to be all together again — sans Shannen who live-streamed from Africa. At that point one of them points out they aren’t all together, pointing to Perry’s absence.

At that point, the group sit in silence for a few seconds remembering their dear friend before sharing a toast in his honor.

Back in Los Angeles, Tori and Jennie sit at her house watching old episodes of the iconic series with her kids. Ruminating on ways to support her family in the midst of her financial problems, Tori realizes that the best way for all of them to move forward is by working to reboot the original series. She finds inspiration as a scene from the original series, featuring Perry and Priestley plays on the screen.

“Welcome to paradise, man. Welcome to your dream come true,” the episode ends with a frame of Perry from that episode and an in memoriam note.

Ahead of the premiere, series executive producer Chris Alberghini told reporters at the Television Critics Association summer tour that they knew they would have to acknowledge the actor’s passing in some way, which led to many discussions with the cast.

In the end, they landed on the sweet and quiet tribute viewers saw in the first episode.

What did you think of the show’s tribute to Luke Perry? BH90210 airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.