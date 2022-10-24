'House of the Dragon' Season Finale 'Accidentally' Creates a New Franchise-Wide Joke

Game of Thrones was infamous for its viral quotes and lasting online memes, and it seems like House of the Dragon will follow in its footsteps. After the Season 1 finale leaked this weekend, social media noticed a pattern with their collective gripes about the writing: all of them reduced dramatic actions to "accidents or misunderstandings."

Fair warning: there are spoilers for House of the Dragon, Game of Thrones and Fire & Blood ahead! House of the Dragon is a unique evolution of the increasingly popular fantasy novel adaptation genre. It is not based on straightforward prose fiction but instead on fictional history. George R.R. Martin's book Fire & Blood is written from the perspective of a Westerosi maester living in the time of King Robert Baratheon I, so its in-world author, Maester Gyldayn, needs to rely on unreliable sources for the history. This means that many events are open for interpretation, with two or three contradictory accounts of them present in the text.

While Aemond kind of forgot about Aegon’s children https://t.co/bazuUIotdG pic.twitter.com/CptRNqGhf8 — gabs FABIEN PUBLICIST (@athenatea) October 17, 2022

The job of House of the Dragon is to shed light on these events, untangle these accounts and reveal how things really happened. For fans of the book, this was an exciting prospect – not only would we see how things really happened, we would get more insight into the political biases of Gyldayn and his in-world primary sources. However, fans are beginning to feel like they've been cheated in this respect, with more and more major events coming down to misunderstandings and accidents.

This pattern really seemed to click in the fandom's collective consciousness in the season finale when Prince Aemond (Ewan Mitchell) killed Prince Lucerys (Elliot Grihault) on dragon back. In the book, this was remembered as an impulsive, violent act that finally kicked off the violence and set the civil war into motion once and for all. In the show, Aemond tried to call his dragon Vhagar off at the last moment, then appeared to show regret when Luke and his dragon Arrax were chomped into pieces.

This incident called to mind others, however – chief among them the lack of communication about sex that started the rift between Alicent (Emily Carey) and Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock), and later Alicent's (Olivia Cooke) delusional belief that Viserys (Paddy Considine) had changed his mind about the succession with his dying breath. Fans began to feel like every dramatic decision would be chalked up to an accident to enhance the feeling of tragedy and to give viewers a chance to continue rooting for whichever side they wanted in this war.

Angry fans have gone so far as to invoke the old "bad writing" memes that plagued later seasons of Game of Thrones, particularly showrunner David Benioff's quote: "Dany kind of forgot about the Iron Fleet" and Jon Snow's (Kit Harington) repetitive line: "I don't want it." Fans wondered if some version of "accident" would stick to House of the Dragon in the same way. Here's a look at how the outrage built up online.