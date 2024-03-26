'House of the Dragon' Season 2 Trailer Easter Egg Hunt: 7 of the Best Finds on Social Media

HBO dropped two trailers for House of the Dragon Season 2 this weekend, and fans wasted no time digging into the new content. The Game of Thrones spinoff now has an official premiere date – June 16, 2024 – and it will clearly open with a bang. Here's a look at what fans have uncovered in about three minutes of new shots from the show.

The very fact that there are two separate trailers for House of the Dragon Season 2 is an Easter egg, in a sense. The series is about a civil war in Westeros between the "green faction" and the "black faction," named for the traditional colors of House Hightower and House Targaryen. HBO drew battle lines by making one "black trailer" about Princess Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy), Prince Daemon (Matt Smith) and their allies, and another "green trailer" about Lady Alicent (Olivia Cooke), Prince Aegon II (Tom Glynn-Carney) and those on their side.

House of the Dragon is based on George R.R. Martin's book Fire & Blood, which is not a novel but a "fictional history book" about the Targaryen dynasty in Westeros. The war between Rhaenyra and Aegon takes up nearly a third of that book, and it is a complete story which means it is easier to adapt for TV than Game of Thrones was. That also means fans can contrast and compare the adaptation and the original, searching for clues about what is to come on screen.

House of the Dragon Season 2 premieres on June 16, 2024 on HBO and Max. Season 1 is streaming on Max now, and Martin's books are available in print, digital and audiobook formats. Here's a look at what fans have found in the new trailers as they look forward to a summer in Westeros.