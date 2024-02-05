'House of the Dragon' Season 2 Reportedly Doing Reshoots Months Before Premiere

House of the Dragon Season 2 is reportedly doing some reshoots in February, just months before the show's prospective release date. According to a report by Redanian Intelligence, the HBO series began filming "additional photography" in the U.K. last week, and is expected to continue for two or three weeks. However, there is no indication that these reshoots will impact the show's release schedule.

House of the Dragon Season 2 is one of the most anticipated TV series in the works right now, building not only on the success of Season 1 but of Game of Thrones and all its associated media. HBO has had fans excited with announcements that Season 2 will premiere in "early summer" of 2024 – possibly a few months earlier than the August premiere of Season 1. While rumors of reshoots might make some fans nervous, it sounds like this is a fairly standard case.

Last minute reshoots have always been common in movies, and in recent years they have become common for TV shows as well – particularly massive prestige TV productions like House of the Dragon. Season 1 featured reshoots on a similar time table to this one, so there's no reason to worry it will impact the release schedule.

There could be any number of reasons why a producer calls for reshoots after working with editors in post-production, but in this year in particular we have to consider the Hollywood labor strikes as well. House of the Dragon filmed through the summer of 2023 in spite of the Writers Guild of America strike and the Screen Actors Guild strike. The writers were from the U.S. and were WGA members, but author George R.R. Martin assured fans that the writing was finished long before filming began, and there was no need to stop filming for the strike.

"The scripts for the eight s2 episodes were all finished months ago, long before the strike began, Every episode has gone through four or five drafts and numerous rounds of revisions, to address HBO notes, my notes, budget concerns, etc," Martin wrote on his blog at the time. "There will be no further revisions. The writers have done their jobs; the rest is in the hands of the directors, cast and crew... and of course the dragons)."

There's no release date for House of the Dragon Season 2 just yet, but when last we heard it is expected in "early summer." Season 1 is streaming now on Max, along with all eight seasons of Game of Thrones. Martin's books are available in print, digital and audiobook formats.