'House of the Dragon' Season 2's Release Month Revealed by Matt Smith

While HBO has only officially said that the series will premiere in "early summer," Smith said he has heard it will come out in "August."

House of the Dragon Season 2 is on the way, and Star Matt Smith may have narrowed down the release date. In a podcast interview last month, Smith said he has heard the new season will be out in August of 2024. While it is exciting to hear a more specific date, some fans were holding out hope that the show would premiere much earlier.

Smith appeared on the BBC's The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show, where he was asked about the House of the Dragon Season 2 premiere date. He said: "August, I think, I think summer. This summer, yeah." This was more specific than previous announcements. Last we heard, HBO executive Casey Bloys said that the show would return in "early summer 2024." Some fans had hoped that would mean July or even June, commenters were a little disappointed by Smith's input. On the other hand, having a more specific time to look forward to was enough to get many fans excited.

Smith commented on the filming process as well. He said: "I've not seen any of it yet, but we finished it last year. So, we've gotta do all the ADR and all that business."

Whenever it premieres, House of the Dragon Season 2 is one of the most hotly anticipated shows of the summer. It is a Game of Thrones prequel set about 200 years before the main series, and based on George R.R. Martin's fictional history book Fire & Blood. It tells the story of a war for succession between the late king's eldest child, Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy) and his eldest son, Prince Aegon II (Tom Glynn-Carney). While there are no White Walkers, the thing that sets this show apart from its predecessor is that it takes place before dragons went extinct, meaning there are 12 dragons present in this war.

House of the Dragon is expected to go on for either three or four seasons to tell the story laid out in Martin's book. Meanwhile, one other prequel has also been greenlit by HBO – A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight. It is based on Martin's novella series, "The Tales of Dunk & Egg," and it takes place about 90 years before Game of Thrones. It's a much simpler story, following a wandering knight named Ser Duncan the Tall and his squire, a disguised Targaryen prince named Aegon.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is in pre-production, and there's no telling when it might air. As for the other spinoffs, they are all in development, so there's no guarantee they will air at all. For some fans, the TV adaptations are just icing on the cake as they await Martin's books to conclude the main series. They are available now in print, digital and audiobook formats. Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon are streaming now on Max.