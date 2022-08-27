'House of the Dragon': Co-Author Facing Serious Backlash for Racism After Casting of Black Actors

As House of the Dragon has brought A Song of Ice and Fire back into the public consciousness, it has also fired up a controversy that seems to have been bubbling for many years. Most Game of Thrones fans know of George R.R. Martin, but many are just being introduced to Linda Antonsson and Elio M. García Jr., who co-authored his companion book The World of Ice and Fire. Now, fans are asking Antonsson to answer for years of racist and combative posts on social media.

Antonsson and García created the first widely popular A Song of Ice and Fire fan forum in the late 1990s, Westeros.org. Over the years, that website expanded and the couple came into contact with Martin, even reportedly helping him to catalog bits of information in his own writing. When Martin's publisher proposed an encyclopedia-style companion book to his series, he approached Antonsson and García for help, which is how they ended up as co-authors on The World of Ice and Fire, which came out in 2014. Thanks to that as well as their work on the forums, the couple loom large in the fandom today.

I simply don't believe that @GRRMspeaking has no idea that his collaborator @hippoiathanatoi has said such vile racist things when she has done so publicly and repeatedly for many years



at *best* his silence is enabling her

😬 somewhere between complicity and endorsement https://t.co/1a8IVwdWve — Jinx Lierre 🖤 PHL 9/1-3 (@JinxLierre) August 26, 2022

That made it all the more sad for fans when they saw that Antonsson was railing against the casting of Black actors in House of the Dragon on social media. Antonsson has used her position as co-author to assert that the characters played by Black actors in the new series were canonically white in the books – a dubious claim at best, as many of her critics have pointed out by scouring the source material. She has said that this "change" keeps her from enjoying the book because she believes it puts "diversity" ahead of "story" — though the depiction of House Velaryon in the show has been faithful to the book so far.

This drew some heated responses from fans, and naturally led to angry exchanges on social media. Along the way, some users recalled times when Antonsson was combative on the forums, on Tumblr or on other social media sites. Before long, they were compiling lists of examples. In several of them, Antonsson used loaded terms like "feminazi," "social justice warrior" and "woke," effectively politicizing her own arguments about race in A Song of Ice and Fire.

Non-white fans remarked on how Antonsson's comments made them feel unwelcome or even unsafe in communal fandom spaces – both in person or online. Some shared similar experiences they have had as fantasy readers over the years, and suggested that things like this keep non-white people from engaging in fantasy fandom in general. Many later reported that they had been blocked by Antonsson.

-The book Linda boasts that @GRRMspeaking had no involvement in

-Linda treats the fandom like garbage, MOST ESPECIALLY MINORITIES

-Recent statements from the duo show that the other co-author fully supports Linda’s bullshit

-Cant even show respect to GRRM

Nope to this book#hotd https://t.co/o4c5gxXl6U pic.twitter.com/27noQ2yGTE — HexAegon (@AegonNo) August 25, 2022

Antonsson herself seems to have written these skirmishes off as hyperbolic and unimportant. However, a growing number of fans are trying to catch the attention of Martin and his publishers, hoping to shine a light on Antonsson's rhetoric. Some have even vowed to boycott the new book The Rise of the Dragon because it has Antonsson listed as a co-author once again.

At the time of this writing, Martin has not commented on the controversy surrounding Antonsson. House of the Dragon airs on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max. Martin's books are available now in print, digital and audiobook formats.