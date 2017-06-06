‘House Of Cards’: Paul Sparks Reacts To Tom’s Shocking Season 5 Twist

Warning: Major Spoilers for House of Cards Season 5 to follow! Only look if you want to know.

Season 5 of House of Cards debuted on Netflix last week, and fans were thrown for a loop when a shocking twist occurred in the second half of the season. Tom Yates, who had been having a long-running affair with Claire Underwood (Robin Wright), was murdered by his lover.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Claire knew that he was going to be getting in her way going forward, and she decided to do something about it. While the two were engaging in some bedroom activities, Claire killed Tom.

Paul Sparks, who played Tom on the show, spoke with TV Line about the shocking twist. He first offered his reaction finding out his character’s fate.

“I was OK with it. I’m a total slave to a good story. I’m down with a good death. [Laughs] At the same time… it’s disappointing because [the cast and crew] are like family and you get used to being around them.”

He then went on to talk about the scene in a little more detail. As you’d imagine, filming a sex/murder scene with the episode director could be a bit awkward.

More TV: Kit Harrington Recalls Terrifying Game of Thrones Scene

“She [Robin Wright] was directing that episode as well, so there was the added aspect of her heading back to Video Village and taking a look at [the footage] between takes. But those scenes are always hard. Death scenes are hard. Sex scenes are hard.

“And just multiply it. [Laughs] But Robin is a great director and a great actress, so I felt very taken care of through all of it. It was fun. It worked out that it was kind of the last thing I [shot]. I don’t know if warm and fuzzy was the right word, but it felt like [a nice conclusion to my time] on the show.”

While this was easily one of the biggest shocks on House of Cards this year, there’s no doubt Season 6 will offer even more jaw-dropping twists.

All five seasons of House of Cards are now streaming on Netflix.

Up Next: 13 Reasons Why Season 2 Details

Photo Credit: Netflix