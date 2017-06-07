House Of Cards Star Explains Season 5 In Two Minutes

House of Cards is exciting, intense, and all-around fun to watch for many viewers. However, a lot of the politics and jargon can be confusing. If that’s the case for you, Michael Kelly is coming to the rescue.

The House of Cards star – who has portrayed Frank Stamper throughout the series – took a couple of minutes to break down the politics of Season 5.

In a video, which you can watch above, Kelly sits in a bathtub and drinks champagne. While seeming completely and utterly relaxed, he explains what was going on with the odd election surrounding the new season.

Just a heads up before you watch, there’s definitely some language in the video that isn’t very safe for work. It’s no worse than anything on the show, just know your surroundings.

[Warning: House of Cards spoilers ahead. Read at your own risk…]

Kelly describes the situation surrounding the President, saying that the Underwood’s committed voter fraud to win a couple of key states. Those states then launched investigations, causing Frank to be left in limbo.

However, congress appointed Claire as the acting Vice President, and she came up with a plan to run another election. This time though, the election would only be held in the two states where the issues occurred.

As you can imagine, Frank and Claire made this work out in their favor, and Conway has found himself out of the picture once again.

If this clip made you excited to watch House of Cards all over again, you aren’t alone. All five seasons are currently streaming on Netflix.

