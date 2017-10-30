‘House of Cards’ Ending With Sixth Season

House of Cards is officially coming to an end. The Netflix political drama is currently in production on the sixth season, which turns out will be the last.

The last 13 episodes of the show will air in 2018, according to The Hollywood Reporter. James Gibson and Frank Pugliese, the executive producers who replaced exiting creator Beau Willimon last year, are both still on board to wrap up the show.

The series has been a flagship program for Netflix. The success of House of Cards was majorly influential in the streaming service’s decision to aggressively pursue producing original content.

Over the years, the show has racked up 46 Emmy nominations and 6 wins to date in addition to two Golden Globes.

House of Cards stars Kevin Spacey and Robin Wright take on the lead roles as a husband-wife duo that takes over Washington D.C. with political savvy and a fair share of corrupt practices.

The cast also includes Michael Kelly, Derek Cecil, Nathan Darrow, Mahershala Ali, Jayne Atkinson and more.

The announcement that the show is ending comes at a problematic time for Spacey, 58, as he is currently embroiled in a sexual misconduct scandal.

Earlier this week, actor Anthony Rapp accused Spacey of making aggressive advances towards him when he was just 14 and the Oscar-winning star was 26.

On Sunday, Spacey penned a statement in which claimed to “not remember” the encounter with Rapp.

“I have a lot of respect and admiration for Anthony Rapp as an actor. I’m beyond horrified to hear his story,” Spacey wrote. “I honestly do not remember the encounter, it would have been over 30 years ago. But if I did behave as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior, and I am sorry for the feelings he describes having carried with him all these years.”

In the statement, Spacey also set the record straight regarding his sexuality.

“As those closest to me know, in my life, I have had relationships with both men and women,” Spacey said. “I have loved and had romantic relationships with men throughout my life, and I choose now to live as a gay man. I want to deal with this honestly and openly and that starts with examining my own behavior.”

House of Cards creator, Willimon, took to Twitter on Monday morning to address the allegations against Spacey.

My statement regarding Anthony Rapp and Kevin Spacey: pic.twitter.com/8z6zotHWE5 — Beau Willimon (@BeauWillimon) October 30, 2017

Willimon left House of Cards after its fourth season in 2016, according to Variety.

A rep for Netflix confirmed that the decision to pull the plug on House of Cards was not due to the recently surfaced allegations against Spacey, but rather it was made several months ago, TV Line reports.