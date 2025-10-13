Horror Movie and Hallmark Channel Actress Diagnosed With Breast Cancer

Yan-Kay Crystal Lowe is opening up about her recent health diagnosis. The Hallmark Channel staple has been diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer and is sharing her story in hopes of helping others.

She revealed the news in a personal essay for PEOPLE. She says she was first alarmed when she noticed a large mass on one of her breasts in February of this year.

“At first, I thought I had sprained a muscle while working out. To be safe, I immediately went to my doctor who ordered a mammogram and guided ultrasound, but found nothing. “The breast is just one of those things,” they said casually. “It’s a mystery…” she wrote.

She says months later, the mass remained but changed in size and placement. She also noticed an inverted nipple and contacted her doctor again. This time, she was rushed in for a biopsy. It was then that she heard the words she feared: “After what felt like an eternity, the doctor gently placed his hand on my arm and said, “Honey, I can’t be sure, but this feels like cancer.”

Once the news was confirmed, she had an emotional reaction. She was in disbelief. After sharing the news with her loved ones and colleagues, she began chemotherapy. She leaned on the strength of the women in her family to get her through tough days.

The mass shrunk via chemo as small as it could before she prepared to undergo surgery to remove the rest. She was also given direction on other dietary changes she could do to help with her recovery. She says though her journey has been scary, she’s had a great circle of support at home and beyond.

“Hollywood often gets a bad rap, but when you work with people who love you, they show up,” she wrote. “And on the Hannah Swensen series with Hallmark, Alison Sweeney and Craig Baumgarten have shifted schedules so I may be able to direct the next one when my treatment is complete.”