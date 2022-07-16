Hoda Kotb's Dance Moves Got Lots of Attention on 'Today' During Lizzo Performance

Today Show fans are used to seeing Hoda Kotb unhinged at times in a funny way on the daily morning news program, but her recent dance moves stirred up many conversations for the audience. Flute-playing artist Lizzo recently hit the stage on the show to perform a medley of songs from her newly released album, including her hit single "About Damn Time." Kotb couldn't help but show off her moves as she enjoyed Lizzo's set and the cameras caught it all when they cut to the mother of two dancing out in the crowd of people. She snapped her fingers and rubbed her shoulders up against another fan. Another shot showed her jumping up and down, dancing alongside four fans, holding out the microphone.

Even social media managers of the show's Twitter account had to promote Kotb's dancing. "Our resident hype woman Hoda Kotb doing what she does best," one Tweet read. One fan commented: "Lord have mercy. I never knew Hoda can dance and move that way. You go girl." Another chimed in. "Hoda should be careful. I hurt my back a few years ago when I tried to dance that way. My doctor told me I should know better."

While all seems to be well with the anchor, there have been rumors that she and her co-anchor Savannah Guthrie aren't as chummy behind the scenes. The Sun exclusively revealed that the two are feuding when the cameras aren't rolling.

One source told the publication the two "can't stand each other." Even fans have alleged they have noticed the tension between them during their live broadcasts.

An insider told The Sun: "Savannah is the boss. After Matt Lauer was ousted, Savannah grabbed power, and she really wanted Willy Geist in Hoda's role, but his ratings were just not up to par for the network. Hoda out maneuvered Savannah and got the spot." Neither has commented on the rumors.