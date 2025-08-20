Hit Sitcom Creator Returning to TV With New CBS Comedy

Kenya Barris is returning to broadcast television with a new multi-camera comedy at CBS more than a decade after the premiere of his hit sitcom Black-ish.

Deadline reported Tuesday that Barris’ untitled half-hour comedy will star Mike Epps as one of two brothers who reunite in the aftermath of the Altadena wildfires to sell their late grandmother’s house to private developers.

Videos by PopCulture.com

However, when they learn her caretaker now owns part of the home and refuses to sell, they’re “forced to live together and confront their differences — and what community, legacy, and family really mean.”

Kenya Barris speaks on stage during Audible’s The Unusual Suspects podcast during the 2025 SXSW Conference and Festival at Austin Convention Center on March 09, 2025 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)

The show, which is both created and written by Barris, comes from BET Studios, where Barris is a principal, and is also co-produced by CBS Studios. Aaron Kaplan of Kapital Entertainment is set to executive produce.

Altadena was one of the communities impacted by the January 2025 Eaton fire, which killed at least 19 people and destroyed 9,000 structures, becoming the fifth deadliest and the second most destructive wildfire in California history.

Epps and Barris previously worked together on Barris’ 2023 Netflix film You People.

Barris may be best known for creating and executive producing ABC’s Black-ish, which would go on to spawn the spinoffs Grown-ish and Mixed-ish.

JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE! featuring Mike Epps (Photo by Randy Holmes/Disney via Getty Images)

Barris shared the news of his new show on Instagram Tuesday, writing that he and Epps “got something cooking up for y’all!!!!”

In the comments, Barris also addressed criticism of the show’s topic. “I can’t support this! Please find a better way to support the community than this!” one person commented. “There are still too many people affected by the fires.”

In response, Barris wrote, “What way could you think of supporting it then by doing what I know how to do and trying to bring a light to a place that many have already forgotten.” He added, “I understand your fear but know that I only plan to do the best u can to make sure the world sees you.”