Hit 2000s Sitcom Being Revived

A hit 2000s sitcom is making a comeback.

Banijay UK and Fudge Park Productions have signed off on an agreement to bring back The Inbetweeners.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Created by writers Iain Morris and Damon Beesley, who founded Fudge Park in 2015, premiered on the British public broadcast channel E4 in 2008 and ran for three seasons until 2010. The series follows the misadventures of suburban teenager William “Will” McKenzie and his friends at the fictional Rudge Park Comprehensive. It starred Simon Bird, James Buckley, Blake Harrison, and Joe Thomas.

(Photo by Dave Hogan/Getty Images)

The Inbetweeners was nominated for Best Situation Comedy at the BAFTAs twice and won the Audience Award at the British Academy Television Awards in 2010. Although the series set new ratings records for the channel and received generally positive reviews, the American version created for MTV in 2012 only lasted 12 episodes before getting canceled due to poor ratings and poor critical reception.

The new deal includes the rights and potential to bring The Inbetweeners to new audiences across film, TV, and stage. In a statement, Jonathan Blyth, Managing Director of Fudge Park, said, “We are thrilled to announce this exciting partnership with Banijay, who share our vision and ambition for one of the most iconic comedies in British history. This is a wonderful moment for fans, there are exciting conversations afoot and more news to follow….”

“Incredibly exciting to be plotting more adventures for our four favourite friends (ooh friends),” Beesley and Morris added.

“I have worked with Damon and Iain on a number of Fudge Park projects over the years and was delighted to pick up the conversation about the future of The Inbetweeners with them,” said Patrick Holland, CEO Banijay UK. “They have an infectious, creative vision for the brand, which will resonate with the audience, old and new, so I can’t wait to get going.”

As of now, additional information has not been revealed, and since it is still early, it’s hard to predict if anything will come from this deal. Fans of The Inbetweeners should get excited, though, because it’s quite possible that it won’t be long until the series comes back. Whether it will be a continuation of the original series or something completely new has not been revealed, but it’s possible it won’t be long until more details are shared.