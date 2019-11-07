Hilary Duff Reveals If ‘Lizzie McGuire’s Animated Alter Ego Will Be in Disney+ Reboot

Hilary Duff is currently filming the Lizzie McGuire reboot for Disney+, and fans have been eager for any details about the return of the beloved series. On Wednesday, Duff spoke to Entertainment Tonight at the Love Leo Rescue second annual Cocktails for a Cause event at Rolling Greens Los Angeles and offered a bit of information about the reboot, including whether Lizzie’s iconic animated inner voice will make an appearance.

“She’s gonna stay the same,” Duff said, confirming that her character’s animated alter-ego will be present. “She has an epic return and I am so excited. She’s really gonna be a lot of the comic relief in the show.”

While Lizzie’s animated self is the same as she was in the original series, Lizzie herself has undergone a major shift, one that Duff said she can relate to. “She has gained a lot of confidence and she has a really cool career,” Duff said. “She’s still going to be faced with challenging things, where, in middle school, those challenging things seemed simple and funny but relatable at the time. Now, in your 30s, it’s gonna be the same way but slightly heavier. [She’ll have] slightly bigger things to deal with.”

“I think it’s really gonna be fun to go on the journey with her at 30,” Duff added. “It’s the same Lizzie, but as an adult.”

“That was part of the draw for me for coming back was the struggles that I feel as a 30-year-old,” she said.

The Lizzie McGuire reboot doesn’t currently have a premiere date, but it will air on Disney+, which launches on Nov. 12.

“It feels so exciting. It’s a dream come true,” Duff said. “We started filming and it was a long time coming… We’re having a lot of fun and it just feels surreal.”

In October, Duff gave fans a look at her Lizze McGuire family, sharing a snap of herself with Hallie Todd, who plays mom Jo McGuire, Robert Carradine, who plays Lizzie’s dad Sam, and Jake Thomas, who fans know as Lizzie’s mischievous younger brother Matt.

“We are standing in what will soon be the McGuire living room,” she wrote. “What’s up fam. We doin this.”

Duff officially began filming the series in late October, and a photo taken on set shows her in character as Lizzie running down the street carrying a stuffed llama.

The mom of two also posted a snap of herself in character on Wednesday, wearing a big smile and a blue dress. “Glad I flossed today,” Duff wrote.

