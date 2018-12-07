Hilary Duff Confirms ‘Conversations’ About ‘Lizzie McGuire Revival’

Hilary Duff says a Lizzie McGuire revival could be on the horizon.

The actress and mother of two revealed in a recent interview that there have been discussions on ways of reviving the iconic Disney Channel show, which ran from 2001 to 2004.

“There’s been some conversations,” Duff told Entertainment Tonight of a revival. “It’s definitely not a go. I don’t want to get everyone wild talking about it.”

She added, however, that the possibility of returning to the role is an exciting prospect.

“I mean I love her so much,” she said of Lizzie and her animated alter ego. “I think she was so important to girls at an important time in their life. If she could be important to them again at this age, I think that would be amazing.”

Duff did not say where she believed Lizzie would be as an adult, but she speculated there’s one thing she might not have in common with the iconic character.

“I’m racking my brain,” Duff told the publication. “I don’t think she’s a mom yet, but she might be getting there soon.”

Despite confirming the conversations, Duff made it clear that it does not mean a reboot is on its way any time soon. However, she admitted she was “excited” about the possibility.

“It could be a possibility or it could be nothing, so we’ll see,” she added.

Unlike Lizzie, Duff is now a mother of two kids. She shares 6-year-old Luca with her ex-husband, Mike Comrie, and recently gave birth to 6-week-old baby girl Banks, whom she shares with boyfriend Matthew Koma.

Since welcoming the baby girl, Duff has kept fans up to date with the baby, sharing many photos and commenting on how they are working on raising little Banks. She also documented her birth for the Informed Pregnancy podcast.

“It happened after I got pregnant but [while I was] still in my first trimester I just started thinking that I wanted a different experience. “I’m older now — I love motherhood more than anything. I never thought it could be this way. I never thought I could be so happy and so fulfilled,” she said. “And I thought to myself that I want to get the full experience of what it is to bring a baby into the world and how incredible our bodies are,”

Duff continued. “My body gave me this incredible little boy and now I get to have this little girl and I want to experience it to the fullest.”

Duff and Koma got back together in early 2018 after some time apart and announced in June they were expecting a baby together.

