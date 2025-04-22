Major Netflix Show Returns for New Season, Gets ‘Certified Fresh’ Rotten Tomatoes Score

One of Netflix’s most popular shows is back for a seventh season, and still just as critically acclaimed.

Black Mirror debuted its seventh season on Netflix earlier this month. The sci-fi drama is an anthology series centered around the speculative dangers of technology.

The series, created by Charlie Brooker, has won three Emmy awards for Outstanding Television Movie: one for Season 3’s San Junipero, one for Season 4’s USS Callister, and another for the choose-your-own-adventure-style interactive film Bandersnatch.

This new season is already just as beloved, with several critics declaring it a return to form after a mediocre season six. As it stands, season seven is currently sitting at an 85% Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes.

In a first, season seven delivers two sequel episodes. One, titled Plaything, sees Will Poulter reprise his role from Bandersnatch while acting alongside Doctor Who alum Peter Capaldi. Another sequel sees the crew of USS Callister escape their digital prison, only to be forced into the video game world that they were shielded from in their first adventure; the original cast, including Jesse Plemons, Cristin Milioti, and Jimmi Simpson, all return.

The rest of the season features original stories, with appearances from big names like Rashida Jones, Tracee Ellis Ross, Issa Rae, Paul Giamatti, Emma Corrin, and plenty more.

Season seven of Black Mirror is streaming on Netflix right now.