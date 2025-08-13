High-Profile News Show in Danger of Cancellation

Just weeks after Network 10 replaced The Project with its new show, 10 News+, disappointing ratings have Australian viewers convinced cancellation is looming.

Debuting on June 30, the hard news show 10 News+ drew in just 211,000 viewers nationally, according to The Sydney Morning Herald. A month later, the audience had dwindled to a mere 149,000 — a whopping nine times less than the 6 p.m. bulletins on Nine Network and Seven Network.

Insiders at Network 10 told Daily Mail Australia that several execs fear the move to replace The Project with 10 News+ was a mistake. “They screwed up … and that probably wasn’t the right foundation for what was needed to triumph in that timeslot,” the insider said, adding, “Everyone felt rushed. It was clear the format wasn’t ready but they needed something fast to replace and justify the budget cuts.”

One source claimed that after just one week on the air, insiders at the network began to theorize the show won’t last the year. “There’s already talk that they’ll pull the plug once the ratings come in,” one person said, as another called the show a “total disaster” for Network 10.

A spokesperson for Network 10 told the Daily Mail Australia that building an audience is a “marathon and not a sprint”.

“Daniel Sutton is a seasoned journalist and producer with 25 years’ experience. Network 10 is proud to invest in its staff and promote talented executives,” they continued. “Ten is taking a long-term, multi-platform view of audience development. Building a loyal news audience takes time, and we are prepared for gradual growth as audiences discover and connect with our unique approach to news delivery across many platforms.”

“Ten is fully committed to 10 News+. This is a marathon, not a sprint,” they added. “We are investing in building a sustainable, quality multi-platform news service that will grow and evolve with our audience’s needs over time.”

On Aug. 8, Network 10’s Martin White told The Sydney Morning Herald that while the new program faced challenges, things were not as “dire” as some people had suggested.

“I have no illusions about the task we’re facing, given we’re in one of the most hotly contested time slots in TV,” he told the outlet. “But we’re not in as dire a position as some have suggested.”