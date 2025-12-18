HGTV Star Opens up About Substance Abuse

HGTV star David Bromstad is opening up about the dark times in his life as he turns the cameras on himself in his new special.

The My Lottery Dream Home star told TV Insider how “healing” the journey of renovating his own home in Florida has been ahead of the Dec. 19 premiere of his new special, My Lottery Dream Home: David’s Happy Ending, revealing that it was “important” for him to speak candidly about his difficult past with substance abuse, childhood trauma and mental health.

Videos by PopCulture.com

David Bromstad at the 2019 TCA Winter Press Tour in Los Angeles (Photo by David Buchan/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images)

“It was important for me to open up about the reality of my life. I have a very blessed and incredible life, and I do know this. But it doesn’t negate the fact that I’ve had really hard times in my existence,” Bromstad told the outlet.

While in the past, Bromstad only let people see the “bright and shiny parts” of himself, telling his “honest and unapologetically unique story” in the new special is something he’s looking forward to doing.

“I think it’s important for people to understand that I’m human, that I struggle, that I am innately a bright and shiny person,” Bromstad explained, noting that that side may have “saved” him from “past childhood traumas” and “propelled so many unique and beautiful versions” of himself, but it ultimately “started to destroy me.”

“Because it’s unsustainable for someone to be that authentically happy,” he explained. “You can’t have the bright and shining times without the darkness. I don’t push away the darkness. I bring it in because I know the darkness only makes my bright and shiny parts shine that much bigger.”

Renovating his new home through multiple devastating setbacks, Bromstad said his “will to want to create in it” had “saved [his] life.”

“As an artist and a creator having the outlet of designing, my house was the one thing that was keeping me going,” he shared. “This isn’t the first time art has saved my life. Through substance abuse and not being kind to myself, the one thing that’s always remained secure and steady has been my creative talent.”

Going on the journey of renovating his home has been a “healing” one for the HGTV personality.

“Showing up for myself in every way possible is new for me. So, telling my story and going deep was a privilege,” he explained, noting that while it was “not easy,” it was “needed.” Bromstad continued, “It’s so easy to take the most important things that are tough and place them aside or behind. What I’ve learned is not to take those tough times and hide them but celebrate them and honor them.”

My Lottery Dream Home: David’s Happy Ending premieres Friday, Dec. 19 at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV.