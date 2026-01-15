HGTV Announces New Show Renovating an Iconic TV House

HGTV is handing out the final rose with its new design competition series as it takes on the renovation of one of the most iconic houses in TV history.

The network announced Thursday that Bachelor Mansion would be getting a long-overdue makeover on HGTV’s new show, Bachelor Mansion Takeover, premiering March 2.

Throughout the six-episode series, hosted by Bachelor Nation’s very own host Jesse Palmer, 12 former contestants from The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, The Golden Bachelor and The Golden Bachelorette will put their design and renovation skills to the test while transforming the bunk rooms, the rose room, the pool area, the mixer room, the terrace and the kitchen in weekly elimination challenges that show fans of the ABC dating series a new side to the mansion they know so well.

In each episode, the competitors will “take bold design risks, form alliances and face shocking eliminations all while being evaluated on their creativity and craftsmanship” by the series’ judges, Tayshia Adams and Tyler Cameron, and a surprise guest judge from Bachelor Nation or the HGTV family.

Competing for $100,000 and Bachelor Nation bragging rights are Dean Bell, Jill Chin, Noah Erb, Allyshia Gupta, Tammy Ly, Sandra Mason, Sam McKinney, Brendan Morais, Courtney Robertson Preciado, Jeremy Simon, Christopher Stallworth and Joan Vassos.

“For the first time ever we’re pulling back the curtain and revealing the mansion as you’ve never seen it before,” said Palmer in a statement. “Our 12 contestants have already lived through the twists and turns of The Bachelor franchise. They know this is not going to be easy. And the clock is ticking because this renovation has to be finished before a new season of The Bachelorette begins.”



During the series premiere, the competitors will test their knowledge in a renovation math challenge with immunity on the line. They’ll then split into two teams as they’re tasked with updating Bachelor Mansion’s “tired bunk rooms into dreamy retreats.”

“Tensions will rise as both teams quickly devise a plan to revamp their spaces, and the group is rattled when a fate card prompts the first elimination before the design challenge is complete,” HGTV teases. Former Bachelorette Hannah Brown will guest star as she helps to judge the men’s Tuscany and Santorini-inspired bedrooms and the women’s Mediterranean-style sleeping sanctuary.



Other guest judges throughout the season will include designer and The Bachelor fan Nate Berkus, actress and The Bachelor fan Rachel Bilson, former Bachelorette JoJo Fletcher, HGTV star Christina Haack and former Bachelor Sean Lowe.

Bachelor Mansion Takeover premieres March 2 on HGTV.





