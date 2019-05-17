Here’s How 'Big Bang Theory' Ended

The Big Bang Theory ended with Amy and Sheldon receiving a Nobel Prize, and with an emotional speech from Sheldon about the importance of his friends.

The finale started with the gang waiting for word on Amy (Mayim Bialik) and Sheldon's (Jim Parsons) Nobel Prize. After a prank call from Barry (John Ross Bowie) and a check-in from Howard (Simon Helberg) and Bernadette (Melissa Rauch), Amy got the call they were waiting for. They got the Nobel Prize, and Leonard (Johnny Galecki) finally got a chance to slap Sheldon in the face.

While walking down the staircase, Sheldon and Amy continued to receive phone calls. As they left the apartment building, the media arrived to pester Amy and Sheldon, but Sheldon just turned away. Sheldon did the same thing when their colleagues clapped when they arrived at the university.

Later, Raj (Kunal Nayyar) found Amy crying about how badly she looked in photos, so they went off to help change her look. When she arrived at Leonard and Penny's (Kaley Cuoco) apartment, she looked drastically different. Sheldon could not handle that kind of change. And just while he was complaining to Leonard about that, the elevator suddenly started working with Penny inside!

Amy began to feel bad about the change, even suggesting she should have made the change gradually. Meanwhile, Sheldon and Penny talk about all the change they've experienced.

The second half opened on the next day, with Penny and Leonard thanked Sheldon and Amy for paying for their trip to the Nobel ceremony in Sweden. At the tailor, Penny had to get a dress made a bit bigger because she's pregnant!

Before heading off to Sweden, Amy and Sheldon worked on their speech. Once on the plane, Howard and Bernadette were getting nervous over leaving their children. Sheldon also became convinced Penny is sick and they finally have to tell him she's pregnant. Sheldon then nonchalantly shared the pregnancy news.

Leonard was annoyed that Sheldon was not more excited, while Amy and Bernadette were slightly perturbed that Penny did not tell them right away.

Sheldon acted incredibly selfish. Bernadette and Howard wanted to rush back to Los Angeles to be with their kids. Leonard and Penny were going to go back too. However, Bernadette and Howard's kids turned out to be good, and Leonard and Penny couldn't go back because she got sick.

During the last moments of the show, Sheldon gave a speech in which he thanked his friends for their support. In the end, he finally realized how important it was to acknowledge their work. He called all of his friends to stand. He called Leonard and Penny his greatest friends in the world.

Sheldon also apologized for not always being the friend they deserved, but he has always loved them all.

The very last scene showed the gang sitting together, eating Chinese food one last time while an acoustic version of The Barenaked Ladies' theme song played.

Although The Big Bang Theory is the most popular sitcom on television, Warner Bros. Television, Chuck Lorre and CBS agreed to end the show at Season 12 once Jim Parsons said he would not return for a 13th season as Sheldon Cooper.

"We are forever grateful to our fans for their support of The Big Bang Theory during the past twelve seasons. We, along with the cast, writers and crew, are extremely appreciative of the show's success and aim to deliver a final season, and series finale, that will bring The Big Bang Theory to an epic creative close," WBTV and Chuck Lorre Productions said in a joint statement.

The show will finish with 279 episodes, making it the longest-running multi-camera comedy ever. While this is the end for the adult versions of Sheldon, Leonard, Penny and their friends, CBS has renewed Young Sheldon for two more seasons.

In January, CBS Entertainment President Kelly Kahl told Deadline there were talks of a new spinoff, but "nothing formal" was discussed. However, Lorre told TVLine no concrete spinoff idea has come up yet.

Young Sheldon will return in Fall 2019.

