Heidi Klum Breaks Silence About ‘America’s Got Talent’ Exit

Heidi Klum has finally broken her silence over her America’s Got Talent exit, saying that she will still “be watching and voting.”

Taking to Twitter, Klum tweeted out a photo of herself with the rest of the judges panel — including Mel B, who is also exiting — as well as new America’s Got Talent host Terry Crews.

“I wanted to say THANK YOU…and how amazing the past 6 years have been while working on [America’s Got Talent] … I love my fellow judges, our hosts & AMAZING CREW,” she wrote in the post

“It’s been such an incredible experience and I will miss ALL OF YOU very much! I will be watching and voting from home!,” Klum added.

Many of Klum’s fans have since commented on her post, with many of them expressing sadness that she is leaving the show.

“I can’t believe you and Mel aren’t going to be judges anymore. What a great attitude you have, love your grace. I’m not sure I will watch anymore, it just won’t be the same….” one fan wrote.

“Oh no, your leaving AGT? Why? You’ve been one of the best judges and most entertaining judges to watch! I honestly have to say I am bummed to see this! On that note however, I do wish you all the best in whatever your future holds!” someone else tweeted.

What is next for you?

I absolutely loved watching you on this show! You were always a good sport when you got picked to do crazy stuff on stage. You will be missed, AGT won’t be the same😭 good luck!! — Leah Crawford (@graveyard1031) February 19, 2019

“You are the most humble, kind hearted person i know. Thank you for everything you have done for your fans. We admire you because of the love & happiness you share. We are lucky to have you and support you!” another fan wrote.

It was recently announced that actresses Gabrielle Union and Julianne Hough will step in to replace Klum and Mel B on the America’s Got Talent judges panel, Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel will remain on in their respective roles.

Crews replaces outgoing host Tyra Banks.