'Heels': Time, Channel and How to Watch Starz Pro Wrestling Series

It's finally here. The pro wrestling drama series Heels will premiere on Starz tonight and it features Stephen Amell who is known for starring in the CW series Arrow. The series premiere of Heels airs at 9 p.m. ET on Starz. The episode can also be seen on the Starz app.

Ameel stars as Jack Spade who runs a family-own independent wrestling promotion, the Duffy Wrestling League (DWL). He took over the promotion after his father died and is also the reigning DWL champion. Jack Spade is a heel in DWL while his brother, Ace Spade (Alexander Ludwig), is the top babyface in the promotion.

It's time for the main event. Watch the premiere of #HeelsSTARZ tonight at 9PM E/P or now on the STARZ App. https://t.co/2J929rtceC https://t.co/j2JWDzoe3n — Heels (@HeelsSTARZ) August 15, 2021

"I watched the first episode, my manager watched the first episode, and he gave me one of the nicest compliments," Amell said during a press junket. "He said, 'You know, man,' he goes, 'This came out how I pictured it, ultimately on the page when I read the first script.' So that's a huge compliment because I feel the same, personally, and the other takeaway too, is Southern hospitality is a real thing. I loved filming in Georgia, loved our crew, loved the people. And yeah, I'm hopeful that we get a chance to go back and do some more, because the circumstances with which we completed this first season were daunting."

Amell and Ludwig star in Heels alongside Alison Luff, Mary McCormack, Chris Bauer, Kelli Berglund, Allen Maldonado and James Harrison who is a two-time Super Bowl champion with the Pittsburgh Steelers. During the press junket, Harrison talked about the training process to get ready for the series.

"The physical nature of doing the things wasn't, to be honest, that hard," Harrison said. "It was the understanding and learning of the techniques of what it is that you have to do. So wrestling isn't just to go out there and I'm going to impose my will on this guy and make him do whatever I want him to do. You're actually working with each other. So we're trying to make it look as real as possible and do it as safe as possible, but make it look like I'm trying to hurt you the most that I can."