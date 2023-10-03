HBO Show Subject Pat Pespas Goes Missing in Pennsylvania

Patrick J. Pespas, who starred in the HBO original docuseries Telemarketers, has gone missing. Pespas, 54, was reported missing after he was last seen in Easton, Pennsylvania on Friday, Sept. 29, according to a statement from the Easton Police Department. Adam Bhala Lough, one of the directors of Telemarketers, also confirmed Pespas' disappearance, writing on X (formerly Twitter) over the weekend, "Pat is missing, and Sue, his family and friends are very worried about him. Please put out the word that Pat is missing and help us find him."

As of Tuesday, Pespas is still missing. At this time, it is believed that Pespas could be driving a white Mustang with New Jersey plates, according to police, who said they are "concerned for his well-being." On Sunday, Bhala Lou said Pespas may have been spotted at a bar in Pittsburgh Saturday night. Although he later said the "Pittsburgh lead was confirmed with both a patron and the bartender," adding that Pespas "left around 10pm last night and could be somewhere in Pittsburgh still," Lt. Gerould told the Los Angeles Times that police have been unable to confirm the sighting.

Pat is missing, and Sue, his family and friends are very worried about him. Please put out the word that Pat is missing and help us find him. He was last seen in the Easton, PA area. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/cgT56msmeX — Bhala (@AdamBhalaLough) October 1, 2023

Pespas was one of the subjects of HBO's Telemarketers. Released in August of this year, the documentary followed Pespas and co-director Sam Lipman-Stern, former telemarketers who began investigating Civic Development Group, the New Jersey-based call center where they worked. Per HBO's official synopsis for the show, "With raw eyewitness footage and a comedic cast of characters, this three-part documentary takes you from an anarchic boiler room filled with booze, drugs, and debauchery to the halls of the United States Senate as a billion-dollar telemarketing scam unravels." The three-part series was created by Bhala Lough and Lipman-Stern and executive-produced by the Safdie Brothers, Danny McBride, and David Gordon Green.

Amid news that he is missing, many Telemarketers viewers have sent their support online. Replying to Bhala Lou's post, one person wrote, "Really hope he's ok." Another person wrote, "Oh, Pat- we really fell in love with him in your incredible doc. Hoping and praying he is found safe," with somebody else adding, "Pat is a highlight hope all is well."

(Photo: HBO)

Pespas is believed to still be in the Easton area or in New Jersey. Further information regarding Pespas is not available at this time. Anyone with information on Pespas' whereabouts is asked to call 911.