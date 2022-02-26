HBO Max Renews Critically Praised Comedy Series for Season 2

HBO Max and CBC have ordered a second season of Sort Of, the critically acclaimed comedy which was a 2021 official selection at the 2021 Toronto Film Festival.

“We are so thrilled that we are able to dive back into the worlds of Sort Of, and to keep exploring the evolution of all our characters — including some new ones! — as they continue to investigate who they are in the world as friends, family members, lovers, and human beings,” co-creator, showrunner, executive producer, and star Bilal Baig told Deadline.

Hailing from co-creators Baig and Fab Filippo, Sort Of tells the story of Sabi Mehboob, a gender-fluid millennial whose general identity changes throughout the various jobs they hold and roles they play for their loved ones. They’ve been a sexy bartender at an LGBTQ bookstore/bar and is the youngest child of a large Pakistani family, but they’re also the makeshift parent of a hipster family. Sort Of hosts a commentary on the destruction of the labels everyone places on themselves –– and the ones placed on them by other people.

“Baig and Filippo’s honest and insightful storytelling is a lesson in unraveling conventional views of identity,” said Jeniffer Kim, SVP International Originals on HBO Max. “We could not be more excited to partner with CBC and Sienna Films on another season of this very special show.”

The series is a co-production on behalf of both CBC and Sienna Films, an offshoot of Sphere Media Company, with additional promotion from the Canada Media Fund. Jennifer Kawaja also serves as an executive producer on behalf of Sienna Films. Sphere Media handles the show’s worldwide distribution and Abacus Media Rights oversees its sales outside of the United States and Latin America.

Sally Catto, General Manager of Entertainment, Factual & Sports at CBC said: “Sort Of speaks to the complexity of being human with wit, warmth and an authentic sense of inclusivity, thanks to the distinct voices of Bilal and Fab. Sort Of has struck such a powerful chord with audiences, and we are thrilled to work with HBO Max and Sienna Films on the next chapter of Sabi’s story.”