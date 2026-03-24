HBO Max Ending Popular Comedy Series With New Season

Hacks is back for one final curtain call.

HBO Max announced on Monday that the upcoming fifth season of the Emmy-winning comedy starring Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder would also be its final season.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Hacks Season 5, which consists of 10 episodes, will premiere on April 9 and run through the series finale on May 28, with April 20 and May 7 each dropping two episodes.

Play video

Hacks creators Paul W. Downs, Lucia Aniello, and Jen Statsky took to social media with a statement after HBO Max’s announcement, saying that they were “incredibly honored” to be ending the series “exactly as we pitched it seven years ago.”

“We can’t thank HBOMax & Universal enough for letting us tell this story just as we hoped to tell it. We know that’s a rare thing, and we are beyond grateful,” the trio continued, also thanking their “incredible” cast, crew and writers for “taking what was a dream of ours and making it come true.”

The Hacks creators went on to dedicate the show’s final season to anyone who had watched the show and recommended it to a friend, concluding, “We hope you love watching the final chapter as much as we loved making it.”

The end of Hacks doesn’t come as much of a surprise, as Einbinder told E! on the Emmys red carpet in September that “knowing it’s the last season is really bittersweet.” She continued at the time, “But I think it’s right, you know? It’s nice to do something as many times as it should be done. Not overstay your welcome. Rip it and do it and laugh and cry.”

Season 4 ended with Deborah Vance (Smart) and Ava Daniels (Einbinder) attempting to relaunch Deborah’s career in Singapore following her untimely exit from late-night TV, only for false reports to start circulating that Deborah has died.

According to the Season 5 logline, the final iteration of Hacks picks up “in the aftermath of mistaken and unflattering news reports that she passed away,” as Deborah and Ava “return to Las Vegas more determined than ever to secure Deborah’s legacy as a comedian.”

The Season 5 cast includes regulars Smart, Einbinder, Downs, Megan Stalter, Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Mark Indelicato and Rose Abdoo. Guest star Christopher Briney joins as a newcomer, with returning guests including Robby Hoffman, Tony Goldwyn, Kaitlin Olson, Christopher McDonald, Jane Adams, Lauren Weedman, Poppy Liu, Johnny Sibilly, Luenell, Angela E. Gibbs and Caitlin Reilly.

Hacks Season 5 premieres on Thursday, April 9 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO Max.