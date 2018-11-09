HBO Issues Statement Following Destruction of ‘Westworld’ Set Due to California Wildfires

HBO issued a statement on the fires impacting Paramount Ranch, which was destroyed in the Woolsey Fire in California. The legendary Western Town set was most recently used for Westworld.

“Paramount Ranch was one of the locations used during seasons one and two of Westworld, in addition to the primary location at Melody Ranch in Santa Clarita,” HBO said in a statement to Entertainment Weekly. “Westworld is not currently in production, and as the area has been evacuated, we do not yet know the extent of the damage to any structures remaining there.”

The National Parks Service also confirmed that some of the structures at Paramount Ranch were burned.

We are sorry to share the news that the #WoolseyFire has burned Western Town at #ParamountRanch in Agoura. We do not have any details or photos, but it is our understanding that the structures have burned. This area is an active part of the incident and we cannot access it. pic.twitter.com/oC4n7KR8ZT — Santa Monica Mtns (@SantaMonicaMtns) November 9, 2018

KCBS photojournalist John Schreiber shared photos of the damage, showing scorched buildings.

Sad for fans of @WestworldHBO and shows like Dr Quinn Medicine Woman, the Paramount Ranch western town movie set has burned to the ground in the Woolsey Fire @CBSLA #westworld #Woolseyfire pic.twitter.com/DhZWaGbr6g — John Schreiber (@johnschreiber) November 9, 2018

The main set for Westworld is at Melody Ranch in Santa Clarita, which has not been impacted by the fire. Westworld season three has not started filming yet, but Melody Ranch is being used for the Deadwood movie.

The Paramount Ranch Western Town has been used for movies dating back to 1927 and had been used for hundreds of Hollywood movies and shows, including American Sniper, The Love Bug, Gunsmoke, The Dukes of Hazzard, The X-Files, Dr. Quinn Medicine Woman, The Mentalist and Weeds, notes Deadline.

Other Hollywood productions have been put on hold because of the Woolsey Fire. Drunk History star Derek Waters said the Comedy Central show halted production. “First time I’ve ever pulled the plug on shooting Drunk History. I love my job but I love my crew more. this ain’t funny. Be safe everyone and save the animals,” Waters wrote on Instagram.

The Woolsey Fire started Thursday night and has grown to more than 14,000 acres. It forced the evacuation of thousands of residents in Ventura and Los Angeles counties, including mandatory evacuations for some Malibu residents. The fire has also crossed the 101 Freeway, east of Thousand Oaks, the site of a mass shooting on Wednesday night.

The Woolsey Fire has also impacted several celebrity homes. Caitlyn Jenner’s Malibu home was reportedly destroyed. Actress Alyssa Milano confirmed her home is in jeopardy, but her family is safe.

Two other wildfires are raging in California, including the Hill Fire, burning east of the Woolsey Fire. In Northern California, the Camp Fire is raging. The fire has burned more than 70,000 acres and destroyed part of Paradise, where five people were found dead.

