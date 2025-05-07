HBO Exec Reveals If They Plan to Release TV Seasons All at Once Like Netflix

We’ve all done it. You’ve watched the current episode of House of the Dragon or The White Lotus or The Last of Us or some other HBO series and thought, ‘Wow, I wish I had the whole season right now.’

It’s a feeling HBO’s content chief Casey Bloys has contemplated many times over, given how competitors like Netflix and Hulu often drop entire seasons of television all at once.

But don’t hold your breath for the network to switch up their release strategy anytime soon.

Bloys recently proclaimed that HBO and Max will stick to weekly episode releases for the foreseeable future, saying “it works for us” at a recent panel on the future of the entertainment industry at the Milken Institute Global Conference.

“Part of the reason we do it is we don’t have the ability to have a new series every week. There’s a difference between dropping a new series every week and a new episode. That is a big financial difference,” Bloys said, according to Deadline.

He pointed to HBO’s consistent dominance on the shows people are actually talking about, with proven hits like Succession, Euphoria, Big Little Lies, Watchmen, The White Lotus, and The Last of Us all premiering in the last few years.

“Every week we see the audience grow, and there is an entire ecosystem of people who write about, do podcasts about, discuss TV shows. So to not take advantage of that, I think, is crazy. It’s been proven to us so many times over the last 10 years that it works and that creators prefer it that way,” Bloys said. “I always also feel like it’s the best of both worlds, because if you don’t want to watch something week by week at this point now, you can go back and watch all 15 hours of The Pitt.”