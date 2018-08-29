‘Hawaii Five-0’ Season 9 Villain Revealed

Hawaii Five-0 has cast Rochelle Aytes as a new season 9 villain.

According to TV Line, the Mistress alum will be joining the cast of the CBS series as Greer, a “sharp, smart, and calculating” CIA operative. Although Greer was previously romantically involved with Lieutenant Commander Steven J. McGarrett, she is now “dangerous” and unable to be trusted, making her the series’ new villain.

“A character named Greer was introduced in that first episode, and she had a relationship with McGarrett ‘back in the day,’ when he was in uniform,” showrunner Peter M. Lenkov told TVLine. “She’s going to be a Big Bad in the first couple of episodes.”

No stranger to police procedurals and crime TV series, Aytes’ past credits include Criminal Minds and Designated Survivor, as well as a 2013-2016 stint on Mistresses and a 2009-2010 run on The Forgotten.

Aytes will make her Hawaii Five-0 debut in the season 9 premiere, which airs Friday, Sept. 28 and will pay tribute to the original series’ 50th anniversary with a remaking of the 1986 two-part pilot “Cocoon,” which originally aired as a two-hour movie but was later re-edited to a two-part pilot.

Lenkov teased the re-make earlier this month with an onset video.

“Yep!!! For those who guessed it… we’re redoing the 1968 pilot “Cocoon” for our season 9 premiere of #h50 – best way to celebrate our 50th anniversary- honoring the original and creator Leonard Freeman,” he captioned the video.

Lenkov has also confirmed that the CBS series will feature a crossover with fellow CBS series Magnum P.I., which both film in Hawaii, stating during San Diego Comic Con in July that the crossover is in part thanks to Magnum and Steve McGarrett’s shared past.

“The plan is to ultimately introduce those two characters, have them in a crossover episode, and at least have them know of each other. That’s the fun of the fact they are both ex-Navy Seals,” he teased, according to Entertainment Weekly. “We want to get everybody acclimated to the idea that these two worlds co-exist. Then we will have a bona fide crossover.”

The initial crossover will take place in the pilot of Magnum P.I., when Hawaii Five-0‘s medical examiner Dr. Noelani Cunha appears in the series, and later when Kamekona guest stars in episode 2.

Hawaii Five-0 season 9 premieres on Friday, Sept. 28 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.