The ‘Hawaii Five-0’ Team Adds Fresh Faces in First Season 8 Premiere Photos

After a summer that included the biggest casting shake-up in Hawaii Five-0 history, the series is ready to return with a brand new look this fall.

CBS recently released a slew of photos from the Season 8 premiere, showing off the new faces of the team, and what McGarrett and Danny will be up to this year.

A couple of months ago, it was revealed that stars Daniel Dae Kim and Grace Park would be leaving the series after they were unable to reach new contracts equal to co-stars Scott Caan and Alex O’Loughlin.

In the season premiere, the departed characters will be replaced by some fresh faces. These photos highlight Tani Rey, one of the new characters played by Meaghan Rath. The new season will also include characters played by Ian Anthony Dale and Beulah Koale.

Along with the gallery of premiere photos, CBS also shared the official synopsis for the next episode, which you can find below.

“‘A’ole e ‘ōlelo mai ana ke ahi ua ana ia” – McGarrett and Danny recruit Tani Rey (Meaghan Rath) to join the task force when diabolical hacker Aaron Wright (Joey Lawrence) releases a dangerous arsonist from prison, on the eighth season premiere of HAWAII FIVE-0, Friday, Sept. 29 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT)

