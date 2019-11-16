‘Hawaii Five-0’ and ‘Magnum P.I.’ Crossover Event Officially Set

Details for the first major Hawaii Five-0 and Magnum P.I. crossover have finally been revealed. The two episodes will air back-to-back on Jan. 3, 2020, giving fans of the two shows set in the Aloha State a fun way to celebrate the first Friday of the new year. The two shows have already seen subtle crossovers, but this will be the first time the major characters of each show will be involved in a single story.

Peter M. Lenkov, the executive producer behind both CBS reboot series, told TVLine the Magnum half of the crossover has already been filmed. They are almost finishing filming the Hawaii Five-0 half.

The plot will involve the “Five-0 guys kicking down doors” to track down a person of interest, totally unaware that private eyes Thomas Magnum (Jay Hernandez) and Juliet Higgins (Perdita Weeks) are in the same room.

“In a way, Higgins and Magnum become witnesses that Five-0 needs to help them. And our two worlds collide,” Lenkov teased.

Magnum P.I. characters Magnum, Higgins, T.C. (Stephen Hill) and Rick (Zachary Knighton) will all appear in the episode of Five-0, while Five-0 characters Junior (Beulah Koale), Tani (Meaghan Rath) and Quinn (Katrina Law) will be on Magnum P.I.

Lenkov teased a “big-stakes story that feels like a two-hour movie” to bring the characters together. He said it was “not an issue” for the much smaller Magnum cast to film two episodes at once.

In the past, only minor characters from Five-0 have appeared on Magnum. Kamekona (Taylor Wily), Duke (Dennis Chun), Noelani (Kimee Balmilero), Flippa (Shawn Mokuahi Garnett) and P.I. Harry Brown (William Forsythe) have stopped by Magnum.

Five-0 has also crossed over with NCIS: Los Angeles and MacGyver in the past.

Speaking of MacGyver, that show will be back on Feb. 7, which will force Magnum to go on a hiatus.

This is not the only major crossover in the works for this season. The CW’s Arrowverse shows will collide for Crisis on Infinite Earths, an adaptation of the iconic DC Comics story that will play out in December and January. In October, Dick Wolf’s Chicago Med, Chicago P.D. and Chicago Fire had their annual crossover for NBC.

Magnum P.I. is now in its sophomore season and is a reboot of the legendary Tom Selleck-starring series that ran from 1980 to 1988 on CBS. The original Hawaii Five-0 series aired for 12 seasons, from 1968 to 1980, on CBS.

Hawaii Five-0 airs Fridays on CBS at 8 p.m. ET, with Magnum P.I. following at 9 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: CBS