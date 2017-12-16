Friday TV Ratings: ‘Hawaii Five-0’ Ratings Dip

Two hours of Hawaii Five-0 helped CBS win a slow Friday night in the ratings, but the crime drama saw its numbers down a bit from the previous week.

CBS kicked off its night with a new episode of MacGyver, which pulled in 6.91 million viewers’ eyeballs and a 0.8 18-49 demographic. That was off a tenth from last week’s new episode, reports TV By The Numbers.

Videos by PopCulture.com

After that, Hawaii Five-0 had 8.47 million viewers and a 1.0 18-49 rating in its regular slot. Although it was the top-rating of the night, it was down a tenth from last week. The Five-0 Christmas episode at 10 p.m. had 7.67 million viewers and a 0.9.

Over at ABC, Once Upon A Time (2.34 million viewers) and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (1.84 million) both had 0.5 18-49 ratings, the same as last week. A new 20/20 had 2.32 million viewers and a 0.5 18-49 rating.

Fox’s schedule featured a new Hell’s Kitchen, which pulled in 3.07 million viewers to watch Gordon Ramsay yell for an hour, as well as a 0.8 18-49 rating. The Exorcist finished its sophomore season with 1.32 million viewers and a 0.4 rating in the demo. That matches the show’s season average.

NBC’s sole scripted show was Blindspot, which had an even 0.7 18-49 rating, and 3.29 million viewers. A two-hour Dateline averaged 4.68 million viewers and a 0.9 demo rating.

The CW filled up its two-hour Friday primetime with the 86th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade, which had 1.51 million viewers and a 0.3 18-49 rating.

Photo credit: CBS