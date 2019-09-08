‘Hawaii Five-0’ Boss Reveals Show ‘Saying Goodbye’ to Major Character in Season 10 Premiere

When Hawaii Five-0 returns for Season 10 later this month, the premiere will show fans who took a bullet in the Season 9 finale cliffhanger. Showunner Peter M. Lenkov said the team will be “saying goodbye” to someone, but did not say who it was. Fans will just have to tune in to see.

“Someone definitely took a bullet,” Lenkov told TVLine, which noted that the season premiere synopsis revealed the team is “sating goodbye to one of their own.”

“Every year we have added to the cast, we’ve had cast leave, come back,” Lenkov noted, adding that the “goodbye” is “not as ominous as it sounds.”

In last season’s finale, McGarrett (Alex O’Loughlin) was in the line of fire of a gun. Omar Hassan’s wife Azra (Yasim Dar) fired a gun in McGarrett’s direction. It was not clear if McGarrett was actually hit with a bullet, so fans were left to spend all summer wondering if one of the show’s leading stars was really killed. As CinemaBlend notes, Jorge Garcia‘s Jerry Ortega was also in the line of fire.

The Season 10 premiere is titled “Ua ʻeha ka ʻili i ka maka o ka ihe” (“The skin has been hurt by the point of the spear”) and the description reads, “A new ally helps McGarrett and Five-0 when mob bosses on the island are being targeted by an assassin. Also, Five-0 says goodbye to one of their own.”

Lenkov did reveal that this new ally is Quinn Lui, played by Katrina Law (Arrow). Quinn is a former Army Staff Sergeant who worked in the Criminal Investigation Division and her arrival will give fans a sense of deja vu compared to “the first meeting between McGarrett and Danny.”

Viewers will also learn more about the “connection” between Adam (Ian Anthony Dale) and Yakuza daughter Tamiko (Brittany Ishibashi) while Adam looks into a “morally challenging, impactful story.”

One early episode this season will feature a plot with Eddie the dog playing Lassie to save Tani (Morgan Rath) and Junior (Beulah Koale). There will also be a villain “connected to one of our bigger storylines from the last 10 years will sort of come out of the shadows” this season.

O’Loughlin wrote and directed Season 10 Episode 7. Lenkov described it as a “very powerful and emotional” episode for Danny (Scott Caan). The episode was also filmed in Los Angeles.

Hawaii Five-0 is returning to CBS this season in its familiar 8 p.m. ET Friday time slot. The series premiere airs on Sept. 27.

Photo credit: Karen Neal/CBS