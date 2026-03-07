‘Happy’s Place’: Pablo Castelblanco on His Favorite Moments While Filming (Exclusive)

Happy’s Place star Pablo Castelblanco spoke to PopCulture.com about what he loves most about filming the NBC sitcom.

Castelblanco stars as accountant Steve on the series, which was just renewed for Season 3.

Friday’s episode saw a fun storyline between Steve, Gabby, and Takoda after Steve dealt with a spider at the bar, and it’s one of many storylines the three characters have together. Not surprisingly, Castelblanco can’t get enough of working with Melissa Peterman and Tokala Black Elk, and he loves it every time the storyline calls for it.

Pictured: (l-r) Pablo Castelblanco as Steve, Tokala Black Elk as Takoda — (Photo by: Casey Durkin/NBC)

“Tokala just gets the ground floor,” he said. “We always need in comedy just someone that kinda sets the level and then just lets you know this is reality, and this is reality so much that these people are so odd and so weird. So that’s my favorite thing is that you can rely on him to just give you that ground floor.”

“And then Melissa just always will be the wildest card out there,” Castelblanco continued. “So just to get to feed her stuff or she feeds you stuff or she just gets to tell you to follow your dumbest impulses and just bring them to life. My favorite. I always love to go ask her questions and just see what she would think of a scene on one hand.”

“And then also, I love when the roles reverse and when Tokala gets to be the wild one, when he was in his band, he was so excited about playing this thing,” he explained. “And you’re like, ‘Oh, there’s this silly guy that’s now really excited about playing this concert.’It’s like a sports game, and I don’t even know if I’m using the analogy right. But we were handing each other a pass to make the goal.”

Pictured: (l-r) Tokala Black Elk as Takoda, Pablo Castelblanco as Steve, Rex Linn as Emmett, Melissa Peterman as Gabby, Reba McEntire as Bobbie — (Photo by: Casey Durkin/NBC)

Friday’s episode also included another fun storyline that involved a new dartboard for the customers. While everyone tried their hand at it on-screen, the cast also played it off-screen, and it makes sense, as Melissa Peterman previously told PopCulture that the cast became obsessed with a hook and ring game that was on set for last week’s episode. And when it came to the darts, a lot of fun was had, both on-screen and off.

“We were just like, ‘Okay. Okay. I will be rehearsing later.’ I mean, we just played darts the whole time. That’s my favorite one,” Castelblanco recalled. “We just have some sort of a prop that we’re all obsessed with. It’s like when the mice were there earlier this season, we were also like, ‘Where are the mice? Let’s meet the mice.’ And they had very strict hours, and we couldn’t disturb them because they had their own schedule. We’re just little kids. We’re always trying to find the fun around it.”

Pictured: Pablo Castelblanco as Steve — (Photo by: Casey Durkin/NBC)

“When we had the arcade last season, we’re always playing in the arcade,” he continued. “But, yeah, we played, but Belissa [Escobedo] did really well. She was doing a take. I think the take had to stop because she hit a bull’s-eye. And then everyone was like, ‘Oh my god.’ And I don’t think she was supposed to hit it or something like that. I forgot. But we just had to stop. She did a bull’s eye.”

As previously mentioned, Happy’s Place has been renewed for Season 3, so there will probably be many more fun moments, distracting games, and entertaining storylines to come as Season 2 continues and in the third season. So fans will want to tune in to new episodes of Happy’s Place on Fridays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, streaming the next day on Peacock.