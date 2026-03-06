‘Happy’s Place’ Star Pablo Castelblanco Previews the ‘Isabella Side’ of Emmett’s Secret and Steve Finding Confidence ‘In the Weirdest Way’ (Exclusive)

Happy’s Place is back for an all-new episode, and star Pablo Castelblanco told PopCulture.com what’s coming up.

In “Dart to the Heart,” airing Friday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, “Bobbie tries to help Emmett and Isabella reconnect by forcing the two of them into a darts tournament together.”

“Steve celebrates killing a spider until Takoda informs him about Iktomi, the Lakota trickster spirit,” the logline continues. And that’s not all that will be happening in tonight’s episode. Castelblanco revealed that the episode will be dealing with “the Isabella side of Emmett’s news.” Emmett previously admitted that he’s known about Isabella for years, and the first episode back after the Winter Olympics saw some tension between him and Bobbie. And now we’ll be seeing how it affects Isabella.

Pictured: (l-r) Belissa Escobedo as Isabella, Rex Linn as Emmett — (Photo by: Casey Durkin/NBC)

“I think that was something we owed, and I kinda like that eventually we get to dive into that because the show has two sides of the coin, and it’s, of course, Bobbie’s experience of that, but also Isabella’s experience of how they kinda got together into this unlikely partnership and now sisterhood,” Castelblanco continued. “So it deals with that, and I’m really happy that he has a moment to breathe.”

As for Steve, Castelblanco shared that his character “just finds confidence in the weirdest way, just like always, then it shows up in the weirdest behavior. So I kinda had a lot of fun this week, and I had a lot of fun because my favorite thing is to have Melissa Peterman on my shoulder telling me, ‘Go weirder. Just follow that weird impulse and go dumber.’ So I had a lot of fun this week with this episode.”

Steve will also be feeling the effects of Emmett’s secret, having known about it since the beginning of the season when Emmett told him. And it’s something that fans will be able to look forward to as the season continues.

Pictured: Pablo Castelblanco as Steve — (Photo by: Casey Durkin/NBC)

“I think, again, one of my favorite things is that that will be explored a little bit also later in the season,” Castelblanco said. “More specifically, the secret and how we dealt with them, but I do love, first of all, the relationship between Steve and Emmett. This also very unlikely bond they’ve built. You never would think that people like this would be friends, and my favorite thing is that this show kinda portrays them being very close friends. It’s a very unlikely friendship that just thrives in honesty in a way.”

“The fact that Emmett told him was, I think it’s because he thought he did trust Steve, and he did want to tell his friend this secret,” he continued. “And I think Steve was like, ‘Oh,’ he wanted to keep it safe, and that’s why he really tried not to have it come out and build this whole bigger lie that ended up exploding on him. But he’s also aware that it hurts a lot of people. I feel like everyone’s aware of how sensitive it was. And they all recognize that the relationship was a good relationship, but sometimes you cannot push past those points.”

It seems like there will be a lot going on for the new episode and the rest of the season, and there is no telling what will go down. Fans will just have to tune in at 8 p.m. ET tonight and every Friday on NBC, streaming the next day on Peacock, to see what happens.