‘Happy’s Place’: Jane Lynch on Playing Gabby’s Narcissistic Mother in Upcoming Guest Appearance (Exclusive)

Jane Lynch is guest starring on this week’s Happy’s Place, and she told PopCulture.com what to expect.

In “A New Chapter,” airing on Friday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, “After Gabby’s mother, Val, shows up unannounced, it’s up to Bobbie to help Gabby navigate their delicate relationship.”

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Meanwhile, ”Isabella and Steve try to find out if Gabby’s childhood horror stories are as bad as she claims.” Lynch has the pleasure of playing Gabby’s mother, and from what fans already know about her, she is not exactly the best person. “I am one of those people who, I wasn’t the greatest mother in the world, but if you were to ask me, I was the best,” Lynch shared.

Pictured: Jane Lynch as Val — (Photo by: Casey Durkin/NBC)

“But poor Gabby keeps coming to this dry well for water,” she continued. “And her mother’s a narcissist. She sets her up and then knocks her down. And, of course, she does what a lot of people with this kind of personality does. She endears herself. She’s like everyone else. She’s so charming and wonderful.”

“And then they’re going, ‘Gabby, what’s the matter with you? Your mother is wonderful.’ So it’s that kind of setup,” Lynch said. “So it’s really fun to watch Gabby, who has such a beautiful, trusting heart, like Lucy with the football. ‘I think your mom set the football. Don’t worry. I’m not gonna take my finger away.’ And, of course, I do.”

Pictured: (l-r) Melissa Peterman as Gabby, Jane Lynch as Val — (Photo by: Casey Durkin/NBC)

Even though their relationship on-screen might be a little complicated, Lynch couldn’t say enough praise about her TV daughter, Melissa Peterman. “She’s the best. She’s so good, and she’s so smart,” she expressed. “She understands the dynamics of this thing. And one of the writers, it’s based on one of their parents. So we had a real fun time doing this. We all had some firsthand experience of dealing with people like this who kinda set you up and then knock you down, that kind of thing.”

Val’s visit to the tavern will likely bring some complications and some revelations, and it doesn’t sound like she plans to make things easy. It’s hard to predict how things will go and how she will truly act. But it will be interesting to see how Jane Lynch brings her to life, and all the complexities that come with her. Tune in to a new episode of Happy’s Place on Friday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC to see how it all goes down.