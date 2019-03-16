Hallmark Channel’s ‘When Calls the Heart’ Reveals Series Will Not Be Canceled Amid Lori Loughlin Controversy

Hallmark Channel will not cancel When Calls the Heart following Lori Loughlin‘s exit.

The actress was let go from the series after she was one of 50 people indicted as part of an investigation into a nationwide college admissions bribery scheme.

The network took to Instagram Thursday to assure fans that the beloved series will not reach an abrupt end after the scandal.

“#Hearties, we assure you that Hallmark Channel has no plans to cancel When Calls the Heart,” the network wrote social media Thursday. “Hope Valley has many more stories left to share and we will let you know the details soon.”

Earlier Thursday the network announced that they had cut ties with Loughlin after she was arrested facing charges related to the scheme.

“We are saddened by the recent news surrounding the college admissions allegations,” Hallmark parent company Crown Media Family Networks said in a statement. “We are no longer working with Lori Loughlin and have stopped development of all productions that air on the Crown Media Family Network channels involving Loughlin including Garage Sale Mysteries, an independent third party production.”

The Full House alum was a series regular on When Calls the Heart. She was also a frequent star in Hallmark Channel original movies as well as starred in 15 films in the Garage Sale Mysteries series.

When Calls the Heart was scheduled to air a new episode on Sunday March 17, but was pulled from the network’s schedule as the network told press they are “evaluating all creative options” after the controversy. Loughlin played the role Abigail Stanton. The series also stars with Erin Krakow, Jack Wagner, Marin Cummins, Pascale Hutton and Paul Greene.

Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli were accused of paying $500,000 to have their two daughters listed as recruits for the University of Southern California’s rowing team, despite never participating in the sport. Authorities said the couple also sent photoshopped photos of their daughters on rowing machines to trick admissions officers.

Loughlin was arrested Wednesday and later released on a $1 million bond, same as Giannulli.

Daughters Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose have already reportedly dropped out of the university, reportedly wanting to avoid being bullied by students following the controversy.

Sources also told press the family has lost friends after the allegations were made public Tuesday.

“Many of their friends don’t want to be associated with them right now,” a source told PEOPLE. “Their friends are shocked at the allegations.”