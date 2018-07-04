Hallmark Channel Reveals Christmas in July Movie Schedule

Christmas comes early every July when Hallmark Channel unleashes its Christmas in July event, which is known as Christmas Keepsake Week. The network unveiled the full schedule for this year’s edition, which starts on Friday, July 13 and continues through Thursday, July 26.

The movie run will be jam-packed with favorite Hallmark holiday movies from recent years, kicking off with last year’s Miss Christmas, starring Brooke D’Orsay, at 12 p.m. ET. Others airing that night include Sharing Christmas, A Royal Christmas, The Christmas Cottage and Finding Santa.

And Hallmark won’t stop there. The network will also air a special on Saturday, July 21 called Hallmark Channel’s First Look, hosted by Lacey Chabert. It will feature previews of the new 2018 Christmas movies, specifically Danielle Panabacker’s Christmas Joy.

This year’s new movies will be held back until the real holiday season starts. As Entertainment Weekly reported in March, Hallmark plans on airing a record 34 brand new Christmas movies this season, starting on Oct. 27. Of the new films, 22 will debut on the main Hallmark Channel, while the other 12 will debut on the Hallmark Movie Channel, starting on Nov. 4.

The new films will include many faces familiar to Hallmark viewers. Danica McKellar, whose Coming Home For Christmas airs three times during Christmas in July, will star in one 2018 movie. Kellie Martin, who stars in Hallmark’s Hailey Dean Mystery movies, will star in a new film temporarily titled Vet.

One of the new movies will also be the fourth When Calls The Heart Christmas movie, EW reported on June 18. Lori Loughlin, Erin Krakow, Jack Wagner, Pascale Hutton, Kavan Smith and Paul Greene will all return to Hope Valley for another story.

Scroll on for the full Christmas in July schedule.

Friday, July 13

12/11c: Miss Christmas

2/1c: Sharing Christmas

4/3c: A Royal Christmas

6/5c: The Christmas Cottage

8/7c: Finding Santa

Saturday, July 14

7a/6c: Let It Snow

9a/8c: My Christmas Dream

11a/10c: A Wish for Christmas

1/12c: A December Bride

3/2c: A Gift to Remember

5/4c: Marry Me at Christmas

7/6c: With Love, Christmas

9/8c: Christmas Next Door

Sunday, July 15

7a/6c: A Dream of Christmas

9a/8c: The Most Wonderful Time of the Year

11a/10c: A Royal Christmas

1/12c: Christmas Under Wraps

3/2c: Switched for Christmas

5/4c: Miss Christmas

7/6c: Christmas at Holly Lodge

9/8c: Coming Home for Christmas

July 16-17

Monday, July 16

12/11c: A December Bride

2/1c: Marry Me at Christmas

4/3c: Christmas Connection

6/5c: A Gift to Remember

8/7c: Christmas Connection



Tuesday, July 17

12/11c: The Mistletoe Promise

2/1c: The Christmas Cottage

4/3c: Enchanted Christmas

6/5c: Switched for Christmas

8/7c: The Mistletoe Inn

Wednesday, July 18

12/11c: Crown for Christmas

2/1c: Christmas Getaway

4/3c: 12 Gifts of Christmas

6/5c: The Most Wonderful Time of the Year

8/7c: Coming Home for Christmas

Thursday, July 19

12/11c: Snow Bride

2/1c: Christmas Incorporated

4/3c: Royal New Year’s Eve

6/5c: The Nine Lives of Christmas

8/7c: Christmas Next Door

Friday, July 20

12/11c: Christmas List

2/1c: My Christmas Dream

4/3c: With Love, Christmas

6/5c: Christmas Under Wraps

8/7c: Christmas at Holly Lodge

Saturday, July 21

7a/6c: Royal New Year’s Eve

9a/8c: Sharing Christmas

11a/10c: Christmas Connection

1/12c: Miss Christmas

3/2c: Coming Home for Christmas

5/4c: Christmas Getaway

7/6c: Finding Santa

9/8c: Switched for Christmas

11/10c: Christmas: A First Look Preview Special (Premiere)

Sunday, July 22

7a/6c: Crown for Christmas

9a/8c: Mistletoe Inn

11a/10c: Christmas Next Door

1/12c: Enchanted Christmas

3/2c: The Sweetest Christmas

5/4c: The Christmas Cottage

7/6c: Christmas in Evergreen

9/8c: A Gift to Remember

July 23-24

Monday, July 23

12/11c: My Christmas Love

2/1c: A Bride for Christmas

4/3c: Let It Snow

6/5c: Christmas Getaway

8/7c: With Love, Christmas



Tuesday, July 24

12/11c: Christmas Land

2/1c: Christmas Cookies

4/3c: Christmas Under Wraps

6/5c: Christmas at Holly Lodge

8/7c: The Sweetest Christmas

July 25-25

Wednesday, July 25

12/11c: A Wish for Christmas

2/1c: Christmas Next Door

4/3c: Finding Santa

6/5c: Marry Me at Christmas

8/7c: A Gift to Remember



Thursday, July 26

12/11c: Christmas in Homestead

2/1c: A Cookie Cutter Christmas

4/3c: A December Bride

6/5c: Christmas in Evergreen

8/7c: Switched for Christmas