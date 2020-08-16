Hallmark Channel Gets Glowing Support From Viewers After Debuting Its First Same-Sex Wedding in New Movie

Hallmark Channel debuted a new movie Saturday night, Wedding Every Weekend, which featured the first same-sex wedding in the network's history. After the film aired, most viewers showed their love and support for Hallmark's decision to embrace inclusivity and diversity in a new story. The network has been criticized for years and was embroiled in a controversy last year after pulling a commercial that featured a same-sex wedding. Wedding Every Weekend was the first step to change its image, ahead of the new 2020 Christmas movies which will also feature LGBTQ stories and characters.

In Wedding Every Weekend, Kimberly Sustad and Paul Campbell play two single friends who agree to be their plus-ones at four weddings so their friends will not set them up. Over the course of the film, the two fall in love anyway. The weddings they attend include a traditional Jewish wedding, a biracial wedding, and the same-sex marriage of their friends, played by Carmel Amit and Makayla Moore.

As Entertainment Tonight points out, Hallmark has included LGBT characters in the past, but they are usually only in supporting roles. This was the first time a gay wedding was included in one of its original movies. Amit and Moore's characters kiss after saying "I do" and share a scene with Sustad and Campbell, whose characters are amazed by the beautiful ceremony.