'Grown & Gospel' Exclusive Clip - Bree Hammond's Skips Her Musical Showcase

The season finale of the debut We tv hit reality series Grown & Gospel is premiering on Thursday, April 20th at 9 pm ET on WEtv. In the finale episode, Elijah shows up at Tasha's birthday party with a peace offering. Bree meets with gospel legend Dorinda Clarke to get advice about her upcoming performance. Tasha opens up to her dad about the problems in her marriage. Elijah and Shana shop with Bree and worry that she's not prepared for her showcase.

Hammonds, the daughter of Grammy award winner Fred Hammond, has been open about her struggles on the show. She returned to Detroit, to the surprise of her childhood friends, and is dedicated to making her musical dreams a reality. She hopes to collaborate with a few of her co-stars. But without nepotism via her father due to their estranged relationship, she must prove her talent and skill through hard work alone. She's away from her husband, which doesn't make it easy on her.

In the exclusive clip, Bree prepares for her showcase, and she lets her friends know that her husband, Tim, won't be in attendance. "Where's your husband at?" Elijah Conner asks in his confessional. "How you miss the birthday and the showcase?" Her friend J Brooks shares similar sentiments, noting, "I think the fact that Bree's husband didn't show up is wack. The fact that you didn't think enough of your wife's dreams and aspirations to show up, there's a big issue here that's bigger than just today.

When Brooks notices Bree seems off focus, he thinks it's stres-related. "I actually think Bree is worried about the wrong things," he says. "She keeps talking about makeup and hair and getting dressed – and the important thing about tonight is the music," he says.

Watch the full clip above. And check out the finale on April 20.